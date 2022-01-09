Highest tally on a day in 7 months, the PM conducts a review and soon meets the CMs

With the daily number of new Covid cases reaching 1.75 lakh on Sunday, the highest single-day tally in 226 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials, and decided to convene a meeting of chief ministers to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.

At Sunday’s meeting, which was also attended by Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister listed the health infrastructure at the district level. , the use of masks and the effective implementation of home isolation in mild cases as key measures to combat the rise.

We have had extensive discussions on the current COVID-19 situation. Reviewed the readiness of health infrastructure, the vaccination campaign, including for young people aged 15 to 18, and ensuring the continuity of non-COVID health services. https://t.co/2dh8VFMStK Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection continued, with more than 1.75 lakh of cases reported by states.

Among key cities, the outbreak in Mumbai showed signs of stabilizing with cases falling slightly for the second day in a row. On Sunday, the city recorded 19,474 new cases, against 20,318 the day before. There has been no significant drop in the number of tests performed in recent days. The increase in the number of cases in Mumbai has slowed considerably after the city passed its previous peak a few days ago.

Along with Delhi, Mumbai was the first city to experience the surge during the third wave. Delhi, which had reached a much higher peak in the second wave, continued to see an increase in infections, with more than 22,000 new cases reported on Sunday.

Among the states, West Bengal crossed the peak of the second wave on Sunday, the first to do so. It reported 24,287 new cases, well above the 20,846 recorded on May 14 of last year.

With roughly 60,000 to 70,000 samples tested each day, far below what even Delhi does, nearly one in three people tested in West Bengal turns positive. The states daily tally is now second behind Maharashtra, which reported more than 44,000 cases on Sunday.

According to an official statement, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a detailed presentation at the meeting, highlighting the increase in the number of cases currently reported worldwide.

The presentation drew attention to India’s continued efforts to support the vaccination campaign, with 31% of adolescents aged 15-18 having received the first dose so far within 7 days, according to the communicated.

This was followed by the status of Covid-19 in India highlighting various states and districts of concern, based on increasing number of cases and high positivity reported… Various peak case predictive scenarios have also been presented, according to the press release.

The meeting also focused on supporting states to modernize health infrastructure, testing capacity, availability of oxygen and intensive care beds, and buffer stock of essential drugs as part of the intervention program. emergency Covid, according to the press release.

Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He called on officials to maintain coordination on this matter with states, he said.

According to the statement, the prime minister ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in groups reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to states reporting higher numbers of cases.

He stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread. The PM further urged the need for an effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and disseminating factual information to the wider community, according to the statement.

Insisting on the continuity of non-Covid health services while currently managing Covid cases, the Prime Minister also spoke of the need to take advantage of telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in the areas. remote and rural.

The prime minister suggested that precautionary dose immunization coverage for healthcare workers, frontline workers should also be resumed in mission mode, the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Union MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI member Aayog, Dr VK Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, Interior Minister AK Bhalla and other senior officials.

Sunday’s meeting came even as India reported more than 1.75 lakh of new cases daily in the past 24 hours – the highest single-day number since May 27, 2021, when 1.86 lakh of cases were recorded – with the positivity rate remaining well above 10.21 percent. The number of active cases, meanwhile, has crossed the seven lakh mark.

According to a press release on Sunday, a total of 3,623 cases of Omicron infection have been confirmed, with Maharashtra reporting the highest of 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373) and Kerala (333).

This was the second such review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in the past two weeks. On December 24, 2021, he reviewed the readiness of health systems across the country to deal with the wave and called on people to be satark and saavdhan (alert and cautious).

The last meeting took place a day before the launch of the third precautionary dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and the population over 60 with co-morbidities. Those eligible for the third dose – 39 weeks after receiving their second vaccine – can either make an appointment online or visit any vaccination center.

On December 25 of last year, Modi announced the third dose for all three categories – and the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group from January 3. In the 15-18 age group, 2,29,49,780 crore in the first doses were administered until Sunday morning.