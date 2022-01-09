Column: The lesson of January 6: January 6 is still not over





WASHINGTON

Lucky countries hold celebrations that remind their citizens of what unites them, namely Memorial Day or July 4th.

The unlucky countries do the opposite: they commemorate the divisions that separate them.

In Northern Ireland, Protestant activists march loudly on July 12 to remind the Catholic minority which side won the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Serbs march on January 9 to assert their independence from the Boyne. live with the groups they fight in their country. war.

After the Civil War, the southern states celebrated Confederate Memorial Day on a different date than Norths Decoration Day; vacations did not merge until WWI.

Last week, on the anniversary of the capture of the Capitol on January 6, the United States slipped on the list of disgruntled countries.

The day turned into a feast of national division not a single unifying commemoration, but three very different observances.

President Biden delivered an unexpectedly fiery speech, accusing Donald Trump of inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol and continuing to fuel the poisoned myth that the 2020 election was stolen.

The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a network of lies, Biden said. He did it because he values ​​power over principle and because his battered ego means more to him than our democracy.

Predictably, Trump took the bait, issuing four angry statements from his exile in Mar-a-Lago, renewing all his false claims.

The Big Lie was the election itself, he wrote. The result of the elections was the real insurgency, he said. And he accused the Biden administration of appalling abuse of political prisoners, an apparent reference to defendants held on federal charges after the riot, a cause favored by his more dashing supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- Ga.).

Caught in the middle were Republican leaders who know Trump lost the election but don’t want to say so because it would anger the vengeful former president.

They observed January 6 by offering muddled statements that disapproved of the riot but accused Democrats of politicizing the issue as if there was a way to avoid tying the Capitol invasion to politics.

The actions that day were illegal and as bad as it gets, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said. The problem now, he complained, is that Democrats are using it as a partisan political weapon.

It’s a difficult overlap to execute, as Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) discovered when he recklessly described the riot as a violent terrorist attack, a phrase he has used in the past.

Heresy! Cruz, who ran against Trump for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, was assaulted by Trump supporters and questioned by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It was not a violent terrorist attack, insisted Carlson.

In a scene reminiscent of the show trials of Mao Zedongs China, Cruz quickly retracted his deviation from the party doctrine.

It was a mistake, he said, referring to his statement, not the riot.

Lesson for other Republicans seeking re-election: don’t stray from Trump’s views, or you could fall victim to the GOP’s own form of culture cancellation.

Trump, who prided himself on watching the crowds rampage across the Capitol, doesn’t seem to want the battle to end. And this is the main obstacle to overcoming the division that remains. It is not a question of whether the sacking of the Capitol was good or bad; even McCarthy can answer this question precisely. The question is whether the myth that Trump used to piss off the crowd, his infinitely refuted claim that the election was stolen, should be passed or repudiated.

This is not a debate that offers ground for compromise. Either Trump is right and the current President of the United States is illegitimate, or Trump has deliberately decided to overturn a Democratic election and puts the rest of the GOP to his will.

So far he seems to be successful, at least when it comes to radicalizing his party.

That’s why Biden, after months of pretending Trump was no longer there, stepped up last week.

We are in a battle for the soul of America, he said, repeating a slogan from his 2020 campaign. I did not seek this fight but I will not back down either.

Trump continues his campaign to deny the president’s legitimacy to no compromise, leaving him little choice.

For a few weeks after January 6, 2021, it was possible to hope that the trauma of the day could unify the country. This does not happen ; the following year only confirmed our division.

The lesson of January 6, 2022 is that January 6 is not over.

