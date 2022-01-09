Global challenges for 2022













Nam Jeong-ho

The author is a columnist for JoongAng Ilbo.

A 21st century event as powerful as the inventions of the letters, the wheel or the steam engine or as devastating as a world war could be the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Its spread has transformed the world. secular practice of reporting at work in home work. International order is not exempt from a cataclysmic shift. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, let’s take a look at the global challenges ahead.

Most notable is the decline in globalization and the closure of borders, which have wreaked havoc on international trade and multinational enterprises. Globalization on the political, economic and cultural fronts has come to an abrupt halt.

The biggest victim of the pandemic has been the tourism industry, which has seen the number of global tourists drop to 381 million in 2020, from 1.46 billion in 2019. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) estimates that the resulting losses will reach $ 1.3 trillion eleven times the financial damage caused by the financial crisis triggered by Wall Street in 2009. For example, the Maldives, which depended on tourism for two-thirds of their national income gross, saw their number of incoming tourists fall between April and September 2020 by 97% over one year. -There is a period. Unless the virus goes away, the global tourism industry will not be able to recover.

Before the virus spread, international organizations took priority over states in solving global energy and environmental problems. This changed immediately after the role of governments was highlighted in the fight against the pandemic, as evidenced by their passionate race to buy vaccines. International bodies such as the World Health Organization (WTO), in particular, have become the laughing stock due to their incompetence in combating the disease. The WTO has been ridiculed for taking sides with China, the suspected epicenter of Covid-19.

A remarkable feature of the crisis is the inability of advanced countries to respond effectively to the pandemic. They showed even higher infection and death rates than in other countries, including Asia. In the United States and the European Union, more than one million positive cases are reported daily after the spread of the Omicron variant.

In the competition for vaccines, America has shown a selfish image of a superpower engulfing them along with other developed countries like the UK and Canada. As a result, while G20 countries have recovered nearly 89% of all Covid-19 vaccines, less than 7% of populations in Africa and other underdeveloped regions have received only one injection so far.

To exploit the imbalance, China has aggressively played vaccine diplomacy targeting poor countries. As America became engrossed in buying vaccines for its own people, China attempted to distribute its own Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for free to more than 80 countries. President Xi Jinping went so far as to declare that China would provide 1 billion doses of its vaccines to underdeveloped countries in Africa and Asia.

In the meantime, the international environment surrounding the Korean Peninsula is expected to fluctuate greatly. Inter-Korean relations will likely be at an impasse until the launch of a new administration in May. While President Moon Jae-in still wants to move forward with a declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War, the idea may not catch on as Pyongyang hopes to deal with its new counterpart in Seoul.

Given its track record, North Korea will most likely do a military provocation such as a test of advanced missiles, including ICMBs, to get Washington’s attention. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely open his borders after sealing them for two years, as such a ruthless ban on cross-border trade has only made his economic situation worse.

The US-China conflict is likely to worsen this year. Once Washington completes its review of global supply chains and military deployment strategy, it will surely step up its offensives against Beijing given the need for China to denigrate ahead of the November midterm elections. The White House will continue to kick China out of global supply chains while strengthening its alliance through the Quad and other allies to contain China. Still, the Sino-US conflict is unlikely to trigger a military clash due to China’s military inferiority.

Barring any unexpected variables, relations between Korea and the United States should remain on track. Whoever wins Korea’s March 9 presidential election, Biden will not stray from the decades-old alliance. Nonetheless, bilateral relations could be affected by the election winner given the fundamental difference in approach to North Korea between ruling Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and his rival Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People’s Power Party (PPP). . While Lee wants to stick to President Moon’s rapprochement with the North, Yoon places the highest priority on denuclearization.

For China, 2022 is a very important year. The country must first improve its relations with other countries through the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and elect Xi Jinping for his third term at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October. Amid increasing pressure from the West, Beijing’s demand for Seoul to side with its side will grow stronger. This will force South Korea to walk a tightrope.

For the Kishida cabinet in Tokyo, it will be concerned about an upper house election in July. Given Kishida’s relatively accommodating stance towards Korea, Tokyo may take steps to unfreeze frozen relations after July, unless a new government in Seoul begins to liquidate the assets of Japanese companies in South Korea to compensate for forced labor.