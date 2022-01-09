Improving infrastructure needs a tough person like Bobby Nasution









In reforming the infrastructure of Medan City, the mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution, has been firm. President’s son-in-law Joko Widodo does not want infrastructure improvements to be made from completion, but must adhere to predetermined specifications so that the results are of high quality and satisfy the community. Therefore, the number one person in Medan city government is ready to take firm action and blacklist dishonest entrepreneurs. Not only that, Bobby Nasution also asked the Head of Public Works (PU) of the city of Medan, Topan Obaja Ginting, to be selective in determining the human resources of the Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) in order to that the improvement and maintenance of infrastructure carried out well. “I remind you again, if there is an entrepreneur who dares to play, strike it out immediately. It must be remembered that the entrepreneur must have a high standard of work in accordance with what has been agreed. This step is taken to that infrastructure improvements can be achieved with a predetermined target of 2 years, ”said Bobby Nasution recently. This decisive step taken by Bobby Nasution received the support of the Lecturer in Construction Engineering Management, Faculty of Civil Engineering, UMA, Ir. Melloukey Ardan, MT. Melloukey said infrastructure reform requires a firm figure like Bobby Nasution. “Of course, the mayor’s statement is absolutely correct. The city of Medan must have a firm number for every leader (whoever they are), this is absolutely necessary. I really support the mayor’s approach. C “is correct. If they are used to it, then in the future entrepreneurs will become professional in their work,” Melloukey said. Dishonest entrepreneurs should be prosecuted and even blacklisted, Melloukey said, along with entrepreneurs who do not work professionally. As an example, excavated earth would have to go straight into a dump truck for disposal, without being able to settle, let alone for days. Therefore, in addition to the pollution of the road, road users are disturbed and not because of the accumulation of excavated earth material. “The solution in the document at the time of the call for tenders must also be included, as well as the contractor’s detailed working method. in the next call for tenders, ”he said. Melloukey further hopes that the blacklist stage can become something of a “sin list” when contractors start bidding again in the following years. “If possible, they should also receive a fine as a sanction. In fact, from a regulatory point of view, it is already good,” he concluded in support. Source: Department of Communication and Information of the City of Medan

