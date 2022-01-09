Pakistan’s Imran Khan regime could collapse this year





New Delhi: During 2022, political crises and economic collapse in Pakistan are likely to intensify, leading to regime change or mass protests that will pose a new challenge to the country with serious security implications and foreign policy choices, Friday Times reported.

The hybrid regime that has ruled Pakistan since 2018 has become hostage to internal contradictions and external pressures throughout 2021.

Politically, the ruling PTI government led by Imran Khan has gone from one crisis to another; and has been rescued several times by the military establishment, according to the report.

“Since the return of parliamentary democracy (diluted and now hybrid) in 2008, no prime minister has been able to complete his term, be it Yusuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan People’s Party or Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The question that looms in early 2022 is: how and why will Imran Khan be an exception to this trend? An even more important question is how would such instability lead to an economic recovery? “

The dismantling of the hybrid regime already underway will not be completed without a major political crisis. The year 2022 is when the outgoing army chief Qamar Ahmed Bajwa retires and his successor is to be appointed by the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister in 2021 dragging his feet on the issue of notification to the new DG of Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) made his choices quite clear. Much like in the past, the civilian prime minister will be embroiled in a long-term conflict with the most powerful institution over this transition. This will be the driving force that pushes Khan out of power or consolidates him for the future, ”the report said.

For Pakistan, membership of the IMF and international financial markets will be a major challenge that would require US intervention or assurances that will have to be accepted by civilian and military leaders. Dealing with this delicate process could lead to further friction within the hybrid regime and it will be a real test for the prime minister to navigate these murky waters, according to the report.

The success of the opposition parties in the by-elections, local body polls should have been a revelation to Khan and his party that bulldozing new laws and rules without consensus would have a serious backlash, he added.

The year 2022 will also be a year when the Pakistani military establishment attempts to reset its relations with political forces, the media and civil society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/imran-khan-regime-in-pakistan-may-unravel-this-year-2255712/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos