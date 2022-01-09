Attack on Capitol Hill: Trump is not immune to criminal referral, lawmakers insist | Attack on the US Capitol





Donald Trump cannot hide behind immunity from criminal prosecution and risks dismissal from public service for his role in the attack on Capitol Hill, several members of Congress said on Sunday.

Days after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 uprising that left five dead and many injured after Trump supporters attempted to derail Joe Bidens’ certification of victory in the 2020 election, the threat of possible criminal prosecution hangs over the former president.

Lawmakers from both main parties, including moderate Republicans, warned on Sunday that Trump would not be spared criminal liability if evidence came to prove he had actively coordinated the attack.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota told ABCs This Week that any immunity from prosecution Trump enjoyed in the White House evaporated on January 20, 2021, when he stepped down.

The presidential shield does not exist for someone who was a past president, everyone in this country is subject to the courts of this country, Rounds said.

Rounds added that it was for the Justice Department, not Congress, to decide whether there was any evidence of criminal acts committed by Trump.

On Saturday, the Guardian revealed that the House select committee investigating January 6 was considering whether Trump had carried out a criminal conspiracy to try to block Bidens’ certification as a White House successor.

Based on what they find, the committee has the power to refer the case to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois who sits on the committee, highlighted the focus the investigation placed on Trump’s potential complicity.

Speaking on NBC Meet the Press, he said the key question now is: what did the January 6 president know before January 6?

Kinzinger added that the panel wanted to know why Trump took no action for nearly three hours as the violence on Capitol Hill unfolded on his TV screen. Was it a sign of weakness or of complicity?

That’s the difference between, was the president absolutely incompetent or a coward on January 6 when he didn’t do anything or did he know what was to come? It is a difference between incompetence with your oath and possibly criminal.

As the question of whether the former president broke the law quickly ascends to the political agenda, Congress is also considering another potential route to hold Trump accountable for the violence of a year ago: action in under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Section three of the amendment states that no one in an elected federal office, including the president, should engage in an insurgency or rebellion against the union.

Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who led Trump’s second impeachment for inciting insurgency, told ABC the 14th Amendment could still be a blockade for [Trump] be able to stand for election again.

While the relatively small number of moderate Republicans who were willing to openly criticize the former president expressed their views on Sunday, the opposing stance taken by most party leaders was also on display.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump loyalist from South Carolina, told a New York City radio station that the attack on Capitol Hill was a dark day, but then lambasted Biden for marking the anniversary this week.

It was an effort on his part to create a cheeky political moment to try and turn away from their failed presidency, Graham said.

A minute of silence held in the House to mark the anniversary brought together only two Republicans: MP Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Afterwards, old Cheney expressed his disappointment that many in my party failed to recognize the gravity of the January 6 attacks and the continuing threat to our nation.

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, attempted to defend his state’s congressmen, not all of whom participated in the anniversary proceedings.

I’m not sure if absolute attendance was the only way to show his frustration with Jan.6, he told CNN State of the Union.

But Hutchinson has said he regrets that a large number of Republican public election candidates openly embrace Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was rigged.

What worries me is that they are not showing leadership, he said.

We must clarify that [6 January] was unacceptable, it was an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power and we must make it clear that President Trump had some responsibility in this regard.

