No photo of PM Modi on Covid vaccination certificates in 5 states linked to poll as MCC kicks in





The Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five states affected by the poll will not have the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the model code of conduct entered into force there, official sources said on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry applied the necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi’s photo from the vaccine certificate, a source said. Sources say the filters were applied on Saturday night shortly after the election schedule was announced. Legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the vote count on March 10, the electoral commission announced on Saturday. Read also | Congress to miss CM’s face in state polls With the announcement of the calendar, the Model Code of Conduct for Governments, Candidates and Political Parties entered into force. The Ministry of Health applied the necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the Prime Minister’s photo from the Covid-19 certificates issued to people in these five election-related states due to the entry into force of the code of model driving, “an official source said. PTI. In March 2021, the Ministry of Health took a similar initiative in the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Pondicherry, as suggested by the Electoral Commission following complaints filed by some parties. policies. Announcing the month-long election calendar, the electoral commission banned physical gatherings and roadshows until January 15 due to Covid concerns. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the ban on rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/no-photo-of-pm-modi-on-covid-vaccination-certificates-in-5-poll-bound-states-as-mcc-kicks-in-1069557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos