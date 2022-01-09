Tomorrow, President Joko Widodo to deliver a speech on the 49th anniversary of the PDIP





JAKARTA – PDIP will organize a 49th anniversary commemoration tomorrow. The PDIP anniversary celebration took place in a hybrid fashion from multiple locations and online. It is expected, President Joko Widodo will read his speech directly from the Palace. Jokowi read his remarks after PDIP General President Megawati Soekarnoputri gave a political speech. “Tomorrow, Ms. Megawati’s General President is scheduled to deliver a political speech. Ms. Megawati’s speech will highlight various strategic issues. It will be followed by a speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, ”PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto told reporters on Sunday January 9th. Meanwhile, a prayer recitation by the Minister of Religion KH Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. A number of VIP guests will also follow the HUT agenda online. The PDIP anniversary commemoration venue was held at Megawati’s residence in Jalan Teuku Umar, central Jakarta. In addition, the event was also held at the PDIP DPP office in Jalan Diponegoro, central Jakarta and at the Lenteng Agung PDIP party school in South Jakarta. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> The event starts at 09:00 WIB. Prior to the start of the main event, the PDIP will hold a flag ceremony, including the simultaneous installation of a red and white flag and 49 Party flags across Indonesia. “The ceremony will end with the distribution of cones for community representatives,” Hasto said. According to the plan, representing the party’s DPP, the chairman of the DPP PDIP, Puan Maharani, will receive a MURI certificate for the record for the most rice side dish menu variations and for the record of a cooking competition of rice side dish simultaneously with the greatest number of participants. “During this 49th anniversary he aims to achieve 4 MURI records and 1 world record,” Hasto said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/berita/122253/besok-presiden-joko-widodo-direncanakan-pidato-di-hut-ke-49-pdip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos