China seeks advantages in disputes as it renames sites across Asia





China is renaming disputed locations in Asia to bolster its territorial claims and gather evidence to support those claims in the event that sovereignty disagreements are brought to court, experts say. FLY reported. Beijing has used new names and other map codes to substantiate its claims over the South China Sea, East China Sea and, more recently, parts of the mountains that it disputes with India, according to the report. Analysts said FLY they believe the Chinese rulers have renamed the 15 places to remind their own citizens of their demands while keeping the pressure on their opponents in disputes around Asia, especially in view of any International Court of Justice hearing or of a global arbitration tribunal, according to the report. “I think the Chinese point of view is that part of storytelling warfare, part of crafting a narrative about the object of conflict, is on the wrong foot or puts your opponent or contender rival. or protestor in a position where they are at a disadvantage, and China has an advantage, ”said Scott Harold, Washington-based senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation research group. Read also | Chinese colonies, name change aimed at gaining ground in border talks China is also using military reinforcements and economic ties to advance its contested sovereignty claims. Over the past decade, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and India have declined. In 2016, Manila won a global lawsuit against Beijing over South China Sea claims. Other Asian countries have renamed the disputed features as well, most notably Manila which has called the South China Sea the “West Philippine Sea.” China stands out for its efforts since 2010 to extend its maritime reach and alarming its neighbors as well as their Western allies. Tension at the Sino-Indian border increased in 2017, according to the report. Alan Chong, associate professor at Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, says Chinese cartographers are choosing names that match China’s historical role in a region it targets, he said. Beijing said, for example, that its fishing boats sailed the South China Sea around 2,000 years ago, and therefore named the tiny sea islets to reflect that history, according to the report. Beijing has renamed the two main archipelagos of the Spratly and Paracel Islands in the South China Sea despite rival claims from several Southeast Asian countries. In the East China Sea, Beijing renamed the uninhabited and Japanese-owned Senkaku Islands to “Diaoyu” after the mid-1950s, Harold said. Beijing disputes the islands with Tokyo and Taipei. Eventually, China can use the names to seek an advantage in territorial disputes, said Alexander Vuving, a professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii, the report added. “In the legal argument you have to prove that you are administering a place and part of that is, you name it,” he said, FLY reported. Check Out the Latest DH Videos Here Coronavirus Reading List

