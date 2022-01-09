GOP Senator Undermines Trump’s Cheating Claims: ‘The Election Was Fair’





Republican Senator Mike Rounds committed the MAGA heresy on Sunday: He declared Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in 2020 part of a fair election, contradicting Trump’s lies about a stolen election. Appearing in This Week, the senator said, “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency. “

Rounds said he had examined numerous allegations of electoral fraud and dismissed them all as inconsequential. “As part of our due diligence, we reviewed over 60 different charges laid in multiple states,” Senator George Stephanopoulos told host. “Although there were a few irregularities, there were none of the irregularities that would have increased to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state.”

As part of our due diligence, we reviewed over 60 different charges laid in multiple states. The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency, says GOP Senator Mike Rounds. https://t.co/jHS4IXc5OE pic.twitter.com/hCJydQPlyj

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 9, 2022

Rounds, who voted to certify Biden’s victory, was fairly consistent in his post that the election was not stolen. He argued that Trump portraying the electoral process as fraught with fraud was hurting Republicans’ electoral chances in future terms. “If we just look back and say to our people, ‘Don’t vote because there is cheating’ then we are going to put ourselves at a great disadvantage,” he said. “So, moving forward, let’s focus on what it takes to win these elections. We can do that. “

But even after directly contradicting Trump, Rounds declined to say that he wouldn’t back Trump if he ran for a second term in 2024. “I’ll take a close look at it. Personally, what I’ve told people is that I’m going to support the Republican presidential candidate, ”he said, adding,“ I’m not sure the eventual candidate has come forward yet.

Rounds also said he would oppose a law designed to keep Trump out of office, but said the former president was vulnerable to prosecution by the Justice Department. “Every individual in the United States is subject to the legal systems. What happens with a president is that he has the shield of office, which in many cases prohibits or limits the ability of the courts to deal with the issues around him. … This presidential shield does not exist for someone who is a former president, ”he said, adding the caveat that he does not think the DOJ has presented damning evidence against Trump yet. .

He was asked if he would support the prosecution if investigators find evidence against the former president. Trump, @SenatorRounds says, it will not be for a member of the Senate to support the prosecution, it is for the Department of Justice to make that decision. https://t.co/hVf8ZTSPjc pic.twitter.com/c0FfbvsLeA

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 9, 2022

While Rounds condemned the attack on the Capitol on Jan.6 and even said Trump could face criminal charges for it, the senator did not support impeachment and voted against Trump’s conviction in the Senate for his actions around it. of the attack on the Capitol.

