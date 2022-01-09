Mark Drakeford says England are not following science in new attack on Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has said he believes the UK government “hasn’t done what science told it to do” by introducing new restrictions on coronaviruses.

This is the latest attack on Boris Johnson’s government reaction to the Omicron variant.

At a Welsh government press conference on Friday, the Prime Minister accused England of being a global outlier in its more relaxed Covid restrictions and said Boris Johnson was “politically paralyzed”.

Read more: The good news from hospitals in Wales despite the number of Covid patients which increases massively

Mr Drakeford has faced criticism from Tory MPs that the Wales Covid rules are damaging, ridiculous and political.

Wales is currently operating under alert level two restrictions – which means strict rules on things like social distancing, the hospitality industry and big events like sporting events.

However, in England there are no such restrictions in place.

The Prime Minister defended his recent comment that the UK government was the ‘outlier’ in failing to introduce new coronavirus restrictions by saying ‘I think they didn’t do what science told them to do”.

He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I get asked time and time again why don’t Wales do the same things England do?

“My response was to point out that in this debate it is not Wales that is the outlier.

“Wales is following the same path of putting in place protections as Scotland, Northern Ireland and not just the decentralized governments of the UK, but governments across Europe and the world whole.

“The questions as to why the UK government decided not to follow this course of action are his, not mine.

“I think they didn’t do what science told them to do.

“But these are decisions they have to answer for – I am responsible for the decisions we make here in Wales.”

The Prime Minister also told the program that having different restrictions in England and Wales made it “more difficult” to communicate public health messages to the public.

“I have repeatedly agreed with the Prime Minister that it is best to have unique messages across the UK that allow us to communicate the seriousness of the position and the actions we are asking citizens to take in their own life.

“When we have different messages across our border, it makes it more difficult for us.

“We have faced this in the past and we continue to do so because we believe it is the right thing to do to protect life and livelihoods here in Wales.”

Drakeford said it was “misleading” to compare overall coronavirus rates in Wales and England.

“There are parts of Wales which are much lower than other parts of Wales and parts of Wales which are much lower than the hot spots in England,” he said .

“Comparing the whole of Wales and the whole of England just does not get to the real nub of the problem.

“We’re trying to make sure we protect Wales from the onslaught of the Omicron variant, which has moved east to west arriving in Wales later than parts of England.

“Our rates are always lower than UK hotspots and we would like to do our best to make it so.”

To receive the latest WalesOnline news sent to your inbox, click here.