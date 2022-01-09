Turkey announces name change to Turkiye, citing need to represent “culture” and “values”





TTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the country would no longer be called Turkey, as that name was no longer the “best way” to represent the culture and values ​​of the people. Erdogan issued a statement on December 3 announcing that the country would be renamed “Turkey“instead of Turkey, News from the TRT world reported. The term Turkiye will be used on exported products and brands and for activities and correspondence. “The Turkiye phase represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish nation in the best way,” Erdogan’s statement said. UNITED STATES MUST DELETE TURKEY AMBASSADOR Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun issued a Tweeter in which he highlighted the name change as “another milestone” that “will strengthen the Turkish brand”. “In this context, the expression ‘Made in Turkiye’ instead of ‘Made in Turkey’ has started to be used in our export products,” the statement said. “As a result, our products, which are the pride of our country in international trade, are promoted and presented to the rest of the world using the ‘Turkiye’ brand.” Another important step has been taken to strengthen the Turkish brand. Our President Mr. @RTErdoganWith the circular signed by Turkey, the expression Turkey will be used in all kinds of activities and writings carried out with all international institutions-organizations, including other states! pic.twitter.com/Va82u5oLeA Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) December 3, 2021 CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “Our goal now is to represent the thousands of years of experience of our state and our nation in all sectors under the ‘Turkiye’ brand,” Erdogan said in the statement. The country’s Turkish name is “Turkiye”, according to the media outlet. This name was taken after gaining independence from Western occupation in 1923. Several names have been used, but Turkey has been used and adopted by many. It has been suggested in a Message on Twitter by a Turkish social media influencer that “Turkey had decided to change their country’s name from Turkey to Turkiye to avoid confusion with the name of the turkey bird of the same name.” This reason has also been supported and explained by TRT World December 13. The outlet said that if you search the word “turkey” in the Google search engine, you will receive a plethora of results, including the turkey bird, commonly used for Thanksgiving dinners. Turkiye is not the first country to change brands. The Netherlands announced in 2019 that it fall the name “Holland”. Also in 2019, Macedonia voted to change the country’s name to “Republic of North Macedonia”, the New York Times reported.

