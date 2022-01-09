Thanks to Harry Reid, Donald Trump had a two-term Presidential impact on appeals courts





At the start of the new year, there were comments that President Joe Biden overtook former President Donald Trump on judicial confirmations. At the end of his first year in office, Biden confirmed a total of 40 Article III judges, including 11 appeals court judges and 29 district court judges. This compares favorably with the 19 confirmations Trump had handled at the end of 2017. And Biden nearly matched Trump’s record confirmation of 12 appeals court judges in the first year.

Biden is doing his best to reverse Trump’s judicial legacy, but there are a few considerations.

Biden currently has only 77 vacancies to fill (just four vacancies in the court of appeal) and 33 vacancies advertised. As of January 2018, Trump had 148 vacancies to fill, along with 21 other future vacancies. So yes, Biden is moving faster, but the list of his opportunities to replace the judges is significantly shorter.

Even outside of his three Supreme Court appointments, Trump has had a disproportionate effect on the judiciary, possibly far greater than what Biden will have if he only serves one term. That’s because Republicans have controlled the US Senate throughout his tenure as president, and they’ve confirmed almost as many judges from his circuit courts as George W. Bush and Barack Obama managed to get in two. mandates.

For that, he can thank the impatience of the far left and the recently deceased amoral and power-hungry former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid.

By removing the obstruction for judicial appointments, as Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer now wants to do for legislation, Reid has unwittingly given Trump almost as much influence over the future of federal justice in one term as Bush. and Obama were able to exercise it in their respective mandates. two terms. And that was a once-in-a-lifetime chance Biden wouldn’t get, in the absence of another unusual event.

In 2013, overwhelmed by the bottleneck affecting a relative handful of Barack Obama’s executive and judicial candidates, Reid invoked the so-called “nuclear option” to break down the filibuster against candidates for office. executive and the judiciary. It was called the “nuclear option” because Reid effectively changed the rules of the Senate without the required two-thirds vote in favor. (Republicans had considered doing it a decade earlier, but by this time cold heads prevailed.)

In the short term, this helped the Obama administration to displace several candidates, including a few controversial. But after Republicans seized power in the U.S. Senate in the 2014 election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let Democrats gain a long-term advantage because of their takeover. It slows down judicial appointments considerably, with the implicit objective of limiting Obama to almost exactly the same number of judges (329 in the end) that George W. Bush had confirmed in his two terms (327).

But this decision also had a ripple effect on Donald Trump’s presidency. This meant that by the time Trump took office he had the opportunity to fill the positions left by the nearly 100 judges who had retired or announced their retirement, expecting Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton to fill. the post. And the then-minority Senate Democrats could do nothing more to block his candidates over their own controversial rule change.

The judicial obstruction having now disappeared, it was a unique opportunity. This meant that Trump’s influence over the judiciary, not only on the Supreme Court but also on the lower courts, was considerably greater than one would expect from a single-term president.

Although he was initially slow to make appointments in 2017, Trump ended up confirming 234 judges in total. That’s less than Obama’s 329s and Bush’s 327s, but that’s a lot of judges for just four years. Also consider that 54 of Trump’s candidates were confirmed by circuit appeal courts, which compares favorably to Obama’s 55 and Bush’s 62. (Jimmy Carter did better than Trump during his one tenure alone, but he also had a chance with a 1978 bill that added 152 new judge positions to the federal bench.)

Trump may have been one-term president, but he had the effect of a two-term president on powerful appellate courts. While Biden’s administration has intervened much faster with his confirmations, Biden is only burning faster thanks to a shorter roster. For all this, Trump must thank Harry Reid.

