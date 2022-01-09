Jinping’s withdrawal into cultural nationalism

In his New Year’s message to the nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping continued the process of what has rightly been called the “sinization of Marxism”. He referred to the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” underway and particularly appreciated the young people who pledged to the Party “to make their country strong” and “to save their pure and true love for the motherland”.

He spoke of the historic convergence of the two centenary goals over the past year in achieving a “moderately progressive society in all respects after eliminating extreme poverty” on the one hand, and the launch of the mission to “build a modern socialist country for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” on the other hand, crediting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for both.

Stating that such progress will not be easy, Xi made a note of the cultural moorings of Chinese nationalism by referring to the Yellow River and the Yangtze River as the two “mother rivers of the Chinese nation” and reaching out to “our compatriots from overseas “to compliment them for working so hard.

At the same time, religious affairs in China have been subject to stricter surveillance since 2015, when the sinization was introduced. Over the years, religious beliefs have attracted control of the party, they have been pushed towards “alignment with Chinese culture” and rejection of foreign influence.

Above all, it was against the backdrop of accusations of repression in China against Muslims, Christians and Tibetan Buddhists that Xi Jinping addressed a national conference on “work related to religious affairs” held in Beijing in early December and stressed the need for religions “to adapt to socialist society in the Chinese context.

He made a significant observation that “while the freedom of belief should be fully implemented”, religion should serve as a bridge connecting “the Party and the government” with the people and urged religious figures and believers to alike. strengthen the recognition of ‘the homeland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics.’

Classical Marxism – it can be mentioned here – did not reject the right to worship but saw religion as an obstacle to social change. The idea that “religion is the opium of the people” emanates from Karl Marx’s interpretation of “faith in an invented God” as a feeling of “the oppressed masses” which has helped them cope with the limitations that they face. they had in their demands for social change, by making suffering “a virtue”.

Marxism saw religion as a tool of social control, tracing it back to the phenomenon of the bourgeois and the church supporting each other and for this reason, it called for a “dictatorship of the proletariat” which eliminated religion from governance.

Communism saw no need for religion in a dispensation that provided “just order”. It can be said, however, that Xi Jinping tamed communism and Marxism to respond to China’s “civilizational roots” and placed “cultural nationalism” at the top as the guiding spirit of progress.

Its primary call for “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is motivated by the strategy of national consolidation which has recognized the need to adapt to the multiplicity of religions Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Protestants and Catholics widespread in China without compromising socialism , CCP supremacy and the nation’s civilizational heritage.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) forms the basis of the Sino-Pakistani strategic alliance based on a compromise between these two countries executed at the expense of India. It is a typical illustration of the Chinese policy of combining strategic pursuit and economic progress.

At present, China and Pakistan, India’s two adversaries, are working together, posing a major national security threat at the borders, in Afghanistan and on the international front, requiring a new strategy of countermeasures. which must include preparations to manage a double war front.

A more important emerging role for India is to lead with the United States the effort of the democratic world to face the threat to its security arising from the axis of Marxist China and a fundamentalist Pakistan that is home to Islamic radicals and foment terrorism.

Xi Jinping has succeeded in gaining full control over the CCP and the state, but he is also placed in dire straits as Chinese president, as tremendous challenges have arisen for him in geopolitics, economics and trade. security on the maritime front. , internal problem of keeping together the various religious communities and demographics and of dealing with the problems of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Certainly, a staging distinct from nationalism which restricts Marxism to maintaining the supremacy of the CCP and a demand for its socialist content to be specially adapted to “Chinese characteristics” cannot go unnoticed by strategic analysts.

China’s India policy is realistic and strong enough, we must live up to the PLA tactics on the LAC, maintain our commitment to Quad, step up our diplomatic efforts to expose the sinister Sino-Pakistani military alliance, deny China any commercial leverage and continue to build our Defense potential as a long-term strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime is to be commended for following all these leads in accordance with India’s status and aspirations as a great world power.

(The writer is a former director of the Intelligence Bureau)