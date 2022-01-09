Republican candidates take advantage of Trump’s false election claims as mid-terms approach





Trumpy Republicans are using baseless allegations of electoral fraud in 2020 to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Jan.6 attack, even former President Trump’s staunch supporters were unwilling to fight election certification and fueled far-right claims that Joe Biden had not won. A year later, this is no longer true.

GOP candidates topping the tickets in the nation’s most competitive Senate races are gaining popularity and popularity by feeding off the lies perpetuated by Trump and his supporters. They are not only using it to gain popularity among the MAGA base, but also to fill their campaign crates.

Who we are looking at:

Adam Laxalt: The Nevada Senate nominee, former Republican state attorney general and state co-chair of the Trump campaign, participated in the electoral challenges of 2020 and said he plans to launch new challenges in 2022 .

Jim Lamon: The Arizona Senate candidate has supported a number of lawsuits attacking the 2020 election results, including suing former Vice President Mike Pence for his role in certifying the results.

Lamon “strongly believes that election and government audits should be more common, not less,” a campaign spokesperson told Axios in an email.

Ron Hanks: Hanks attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and said he walked with supporters to the United States Capitol, although nothing placed him inside the Capitol during the uprising.

Mo Brooks: The current House Republican and Senate candidate from Alabama has been a major supporter of the allegations of voter fraud.

Marjorie Eastman: The US Army combat veteran, who recently entered the North Carolina Senate race, declined to say whether Biden had been legitimately elected. Its campaign website includes a section on “election integrity”.

Take it further: After Nevada certified its results, Laxalt filed another complaint, which the state of Nevada dismissed. Laxalt has since threatened to preemptively prepare legal challenges to the 2022 election.

He is now fundraising on these plans. In an email to supporters on November 11, his campaign wrote: “In 2020, Adam Laxalt stood by President Trump and fought for the integrity of the elections. In response to our reporting, Laxalt told Axios: “[Democrats’] The partisan transformation of the Nevada system gave election officials an untested process that generated over 750,000 mail-in votes, unclean voters lists, loose ballots, and virtually no signature checks. results, and I will fight proudly for them. “

Lamon also funded audit security in Maricopa County, Arizona.

He has run campaign ads on Facebook touting his lawsuits against Pence and Governor Doug Ducey, and says he is “the only candidate who has fought for electoral integrity since day one.” Days before Lamon entered the Senate race, he donated $ 2 million to the Right. Look Ahead America nonprofit wing. He was a key player in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Look Ahead America recently restored its 501 (c) (3) tax status, meaning that Lamon’s donation that funds a program of Arizona voter registration and participation will be retroactively tax deductible. “I don’t know why he wouldn’t take a deduction,” his spokesperson said.

Hanks organized the Colorado Elections Conspiracy Forum to discuss what he claimed to be election anomalies and said Republicans “cannot be graceful losers.”

In November 2021, he sued the Colorado Secretary of State, alleging voter fraud and misconduct in the 2020 election. This lawsuit is a key part of his campaign website. In several email fundraising calls for his Senate campaign, Hanks has used his fight for electoral integrity as a means of securing donations. Hanks’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Brooks sadly spoke at the Save America rally on January 6 outside the White House.

He told protesters “to do whatever it takes to fight for America” ​​and then signed a House Republican amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of overturning the election results.

After the election, Brooks quickly clung to Trump’s bogus claims, stating that “if only legitimate votes of eligible US citizens were cast, Donald Trump would win the Electoral College by a significant margin among other similar claims. He won the Election College by a significant margin among other similar claims. ran Facebook ads featuring videos and photos of him speaking at the rally calling for a fearless fighter like MAGA Mo to be sent to the Senate, and saying America can no longer tolerate more fearful Republicans and wimps. Brooks’ campaign spokesperson told Axios: American History. Congressman Mo Brooks believes … that if only legitimate ballots cast by eligible US citizens were counted, Donald Trump would win the 2020 election. “

Shortly after Eastman entered the race, a new super PAC emerged to support her, dubbed Restore Common Sense USA.

He has spent over $ 400,000 on his behalf since mid-December. FEC records show the group is linked to Fred Eshelman, a wealthy pharmaceutical executive from North Carolina. He did not respond to requests from Axios. Eshelman previously gave the conservative group True the Vote $ 2 million for its efforts to root out the alleged 2020 voter fraud. He then sued the group to recover the money, citing allegedly lackluster efforts.

Be smart: Widespread fraud in the 2020 election, while non-existent in reality, has become an article of faith among the conservative base.

During the primary season, this means that addressing the lie can attract a candidate along with the main GOP voters and generate huge sums of financial support from small dollars.

