Trump reportedly called Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs at Oval Office staff meetings.





It’s no secret that former President Donald Trump had a close relationship with several Fox News hosts while in the White House. But a new Washington Post report makes it clear how influential several of the biggest names in networks have been on the administration, creating what the newspaper has dubbed the Cable Cabinet of Unofficial Advisers. So many Fox News hosts had the direct number to reach Trump at his official residence that it often became a source of frustration for his advisers as the president then forwarded their recommendations. There were times the President would come down the next morning and say: Well, Sean thinks we should do it, or, Judge Jeanine thinks we should do it, said Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary for the White House, in reference to Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

In some cases the influence has been much more direct. Trump would even call Hannity and Lou Dobbs at Oval Office staff meetings, a former senior administration official told the Post. Much of it was about what to say and how to say it; he should be tougher on wearing masks or whatever, Grisham said. And they all have different opinions as well.

The influence Fox News figures enjoyed in the White House had already become evident when the Jan.6 riot investigative committee revealed that Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Hannity all texted the chief of staff of Trump, Mark Meadows, as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol. Mark, the president must tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home, Ingraham wrote. And it wasn’t just the day. Texts released by the committee show that Hannity continued to advise the White House after the riot.

It was not only the hosts themselves who were influential, but also the people they chose to present their show. Advisors quickly began to realize that appearing on a Fox News show that Trump liked immediately gave the guest credibility. It taught me the power of young producers at Fox, and Fox Business in particular, said Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to Trump.

