Fox News hosts had a direct line to Trump in the White House





Fox News hosts were more influential in the White House than previously thought, often acting as shadow advisers to the president on private phone calls. According to a Washington Post report, former President Donald Trump spoke frequently with Fox presenters like Sean Hannity or Judge Jeanine Pirro, who had a direct phone number to reach him at the White House residence, then forwarded their recommendations to his staff.

“There were times the President would come down the next morning and say, ‘Well, Sean thinks we should do it’ or, ‘Judge Jeanine thinks we should do it. “Grisham, who resigned after the Jan. 6 uprising, said the newspaper. These suggestions from Fox personalities, she said, often frustrated staff as hosts shared their thoughts on topics ranging from White House staff to how to phrase the president’s message. Trump would even call Hannity and former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs at Oval Office staff meetings, a former administration official told The Post. Grisham also recently revealed that on January 6, Trump was “happily” watching the violence unfold on television.

The text messages Meadows handed to the committee on Jan.6 confirmed the close relationship between the Trump administration and Fox News. The hosts were frantically texting Meadows, begging him to get Trump to make a statement to quell the violence. “Can he make a statement?” Ask people to leave the Capitol, ”Hannity wrote on January 6. Days earlier, the Fox host pushed Meadows to get the president to stop talking about the election, which Trump allegedly and repeatedly stole from him.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He is destroying his heritage, ”Ingraham wrote to Meadows on January 6.

Even when the coronavirus began to spread in the winter and spring of 2020, Fox News hosts were intimately linked to Trump. In March, host Tucker Carlson met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he warned the president that Covid-19 could cost him the election, The Post reported. Trump, however, purred that the virus was not as deadly as the flu.

And in April 2020, Ingraham met Trump in the White House alongside two of his regular on-air contributors whom she called his “medicine cabinet.” During the meeting, they pushed on hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has since proven to be an ineffective Covid treatment. Throughout the spring, Trump touted the drug, even claiming in May that he was taking it as a preventative measure. Thanks in part to messages from Trump, as well as Fox News hosts who adopted the drug, it was in high demand, leaving patients who needed it – including people with lupus and other autoimmune disorders. – scramble to find it in stock.

