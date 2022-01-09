PM Modi reviews the COVID-19 situation; emphasizes adequate health infrastructure at district level





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to assess the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country amid an increase in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant. During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He called on the authorities to maintain coordination on this matter with states, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said in a statement. “A detailed presentation highlighting the increase in the number of cases currently reported worldwide was given by the Secretary of Health. This was followed by the COVID-19 status in India highlighting various states and districts of concern, based on the increase in reported cases and high positivity, “It said. During the meeting, various efforts by the central government in terms of supporting states to manage the coming challenge were highlighted and various predictive peak case scenarios were also presented. Also Read: Kotak Confirms Received Legal Notice From Ashneer Grover, Says There Are No Group Violations “The presentation drew attention to India’s continued efforts for the vaccination campaign, with 31% of adolescents aged 15-18 having received the first dose so far within 7 days,” did he declare. Modi called for further speeding up the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. We have had extensive discussions on the current COVID-19 situation. Reviewed the readiness of health infrastructure, the vaccination campaign, including for young people aged 15 to 18, and ensuring the continuity of non-COVID health services. https://t.co/2dh8VFMStK Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022 The Prime Minister also stressed the need to ensure the effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread, and called for the effective implementation of home isolation for cases mild / asymptomatic and disseminate factual information to the wider community. . He also said a meeting with chief ministers should be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response, the statement said. “The PM also spoke about the importance of continued scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing as the virus is continually evolving,” he said. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar, VK Paul from NITI Aayog, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, among others. Also read: Delhi Reports 22,751 COVID-19 Cases, 23.53% Positivity Rate

