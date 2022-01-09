Car with slogans against Modi and Yogi found abandoned, a native of Punjab flees – KERALA – CRIME



THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police stopped a car with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The vehicle was taken into custody from Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram. The UP-registered vehicle belonging to Omkar, from Punjab, was taken into police custody. The Punjabi native arrived at a private hotel in Pattom around 2 p.m. under suspicious circumstances. Sentences against the prime minister and the RSS were written outside the car on issues such as the farmers’ strike and the terrorist attack in Pulwama. The car was traveling at excessive speed and stopped in front of the hotel. Questioned by security guards, he got angry and went to the hotel bar. The hotel staff did not give him alcohol as they noticed the writing on the car and his behavior. The man, totally outraged, then made fuss at the hotel and threatened the security personnel. Hotel officials notified the police and he got out of the car and fled in an autorickshaw. The car was transferred to the station and the police carried out an inspection. The Bomb Squad and the Dog Squad arrived on the scene. Old clothes, cables and electronics were found in the car’s bags. The ink on the exterior of the car was dry. Police are puzzled as to how the car traveled that distance with those words written on it. Police have intensified their search for him. Police informed senior officials and various investigative agencies of the incident. function fbLogin() { FB.login(function (response) { if (response.status === 'connected') { getFbUserData(); }// else { // document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'User cancelled login or did not fully authorize.'; //} }, { scope: 'email' }); } function getFbUserData() { FB.api('/me', { locale: 'en_US', fields: 'id,first_name,last_name,email,link,gender,locale,picture' }, function (response) { var userData = { "username": response.first_name + ' ' + response.last_name, "emailid": response.email, "imgurl": response.picture.data.url }; KAUMUDI.AUTH.saveUserData(userData); }); } function onSignIn(googleUser) { KAUMUDI.AUTH.googleSignIn(googleUser); }

function fbLogin() { FB.login(function (response) { if (response.status === 'connected') { getFbUserData(); }// else { // document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'User cancelled login or did not fully authorize.'; //} }, { scope: 'email' });

} function getFbUserData() { FB.api('/me', { locale: 'en_US', fields: 'id,first_name,last_name,email,link,gender,locale,picture' }, function (response) { var userData = { "username": response.first_name + ' ' + response.last_name, "emailid": response.email, "imgurl": response.picture.data.url }; KAUMUDI.AUTH.saveUserData(userData); }); } function onSignIn(googleUser) { KAUMUDI.AUTH.googleSignIn(googleUser); }

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keralakaumudi.com/en/news/kerala/crime/car-with-slogans-against-modi-and-yogi-found-abandoned-punjab-native-flees-from-spot-726291 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos