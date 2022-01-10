Politics
Boris Johnson talks about Corona in Britain: “A terrible toll”
British Prime Minister BorisJohnson has expressed sorrow over the high number of coronavirus deaths in his country. This weekend, the number of deaths of people infected with corona confirmed by a PCR test exceeded 150,000. Britain is the first country in Europe, except Russia, to mourn so much deaths in the pandemic.
“The coronavirus has wreaked terrible havoc in our country (…),” Johnson wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening. The conservative politician expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased and added: “Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to receive their booster, or the first or the second vaccine, if it is not yet received. “
Death toll from coronavirus likely even higher
The actual number of coronavirus deaths in the UK is likely to be even higher. The Covid-19 has already been recorded on more than 173,000 death certificates in Great Britain. The country of around 67 million people is still firmly in the grip of the omicron wave. About 146,000 new infections were recorded on Saturday alone.
Surf tip: you can find all the news about the corona pandemic in the FOCUS Online ticker
The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week (incidence over seven days) was last given at 1900 (as of January 3). While the curve in London now appears to be flattening, the numbers in northern England continue to rise sharply.
Johnson is heavily criticized for breaking the rules
The London government has so far rejected tougher measures to contain the pandemic across most of England, citing that hospital admissions and deaths had not increased by the same amount. However, more and more hospital owners are sounding the alarm bells as they are increasingly understaffed due to the high number of infections.
