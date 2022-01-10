The Crown season 5: Humayun Saeed plays the ex-lover of Princess Diana





Humayun Saeed is reportedly joining the drama (Photo: Netflix / Ary Films / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has been cast for season 5 of The Crown as Dr Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana’s former lover.

In future episodes of the hit historical drama on Netflix, Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of the Princess of Wales, having succeeded Emma Corrin in the role.

The royal was in a relationship with cardiac and pulmonary surgeon Dr Khan for around two years, their relationship ending in 1997, shortly before she became romantically involved with Dodi Fayed.

Earlier today, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan celebrated the news of Saeed, 50, joining The Crown on Twitter, writing: Finaaaallly it’s over !!!! So proud! Very exited!!! MashAllah mashAllah What a spectacle! What a star.

Saeed, co-founder of media production house Six Sigma Plus and starred in several films including Inteha, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, has yet to comment publicly on the casting news.

In 2000, Imran Khan, the current Pakistani Prime Minister, spoke on a TV show about private conversations he shared with Diana about Dr Khan in May 1997, a few months before his death.

Dr Hasnat Khan pictured visiting a London hospital in 1997 (Photo: Antony Jones / UK Press / Getty Images)

She had been involved with him for two years and she had wanted to marry him. It was clear that she was very deeply in love with Dr Hasnat and I just don’t think she could have recovered so quickly, he said, as reported by The Telegraph at the time.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph in 2008, Dr Khan refused to divulge too many details about his relationship with the late royal, saying: I am loyal to him [the Princess] not because she was a celebrity, but because I am loyal to all of my friends. I am like this.

Diana pictured with Dodi Fayed in St Tropez (Photo: ABACA / PA Images) More: Netflix

In September last year, it was announced that Khalid Abdalla had been cast as Diana’s boyfriend Fayed, who was killed alongside her in the 1997 car crash in Paris.

Netflix has also confirmed that Oslo star Salim Daw has been chosen to play Fayeds’ father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former owner of Harrods.

The Crown is available to watch on Netflix.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .

MORE: The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki Is The Spitting Image Of Princess Diana As She Films Her Last Public Appearance Before Her Death

MORE: Joanna Lumley Won’t Watch The Crown Because It’s Made Up: I Don’t Think Her Good People Will Believe It’s True

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/09/the-crown-season-5-humayun-saeed-cast-as-princess-dianas-ex-lover-15890742/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos