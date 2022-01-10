Treat Covid Like Flu, End Mass Vaccination After Recalls: British Vaccine Expert | World news

The UK government should end mass vaccination against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the recall campaign, a former chairman of the UK vaccine task force has suggested. Dr Clive Dix called for a new targeted strategy to deal with Covid-19 and suppress population-based beatings as British witnesses fall into daily Covid-19 cases after recording record numbers, according to several British media outlets.

We need to analyze whether we are using the current recall campaign to ensure the protection of vulnerable people, if necessary, The Observer cited Ten as saying. Population-based mass vaccination in the UK is now set to end.

The vaccine expert insisted the government must deal with the disease and not the spread of the coronavirus, adding that the future goal should be to stop the progression to serious disease in vulnerable groups.

Sweet omicron? Experts slam earlier presumption as US records record hospitalizations

Dixs’ statement came after the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported nearly 147,000 new confirmed cases of Covid in the past 24 hours on Saturday. With an 18.5% drop in daily infections from the previous week’s 179,637 figure, the UK marked the biggest week-over-week drop since early November. But the death toll from Covid-19 continued to rise with 313 more deaths recorded, bringing the cumulative death toll in Britain to more than 150,000.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in our country and today the number of recorded deaths has reached 150,000, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Each of these is a profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them. Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven’t already, he added.