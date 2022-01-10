Putin and Erdogan against the West – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Ankara-Moscow relations in recent years and its ups and downs have become a mystery to Western countries, especially Turkey’s neighbors. However, it is clear to the West that Ordogan’s political game with the West and Russia constitutes an immutable strategy for Turkish foreign policy. Turkey is now defined in the context of transatlantic relations in such a way that improving and maintaining Turkey’s fundamental relations with the West is no longer a given. At the same time, Erdogan’s proximity to Russia and Putin does not indicate that the foundations of Ankara’s relations with the Kremlin are significantly solid and strategic.

Today, after the end of the Cold War and the geopolitical and geostrategic changes in Europe, notably after the British withdrawal from the European Union and the severance of transatlantic relations led by Trump, Turkey’s position in the foreign policy of Europe is no longer as privileged as it once was.

Some Western countries have concluded that Russia and Turkey seek to form a group of “isolated countries”. Two powers that want to tactically resist political and security diktats and maximum pressure from the Western world. The signs of such an approach have become a little clearer between Moscow and Ankara in recent years. The frustration of both countries with the Western world laid the foundation for Erdogan and Putin’s relationship and reciprocal influence. The crisis in Ukraine in 2014, which led to Western pressure on Russia, and on the other hand, Turkey’s confidence in its long-standing aspiration to join the European Union, which coincided with a coup Military state in this country, were other examples of suspicion. that Russia and Ankara are close.

It can be said that 2016 was the start of close cooperation between Russia and Turkey in Syria. The military activities of the two countries in Syria, given their common objectives, have paved the way for improving bilateral relations. After the tragic incident of the fall of a Russian fighter jet by Turkey, the two countries were able to return to normal relations with immediate consultations after being on the brink of a devastating war. Of course, with the difference that Turkey has distanced itself from Western countries because of its proximity to Moscow.

Turkey’s proximity to Russia as an effective member of NATO has raised serious concerns among Western and NATO members, and has fueled strategic discussions on the nature of the partnership between the two important countries. In particular, Ankara’s purchase of an advanced Russian S-400 air defense system in 2017 prompted NATO to reconsider Turkey’s allegiance to the Alliance and the Western Defense Union. There is no doubt that a NATO member’s strategic weapons cooperation with Russia is unprecedented and seen as a reversal of Ankara’s traditional pro-Western approach.

It is clear, of course, that in Moscow and Ankara, decision-making processes have become largely “personalized” in recent years, and that all policy-making depended on Erdogan and Putin. Given the complexity of the personalities of Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the question now is whether Russian-Turkish relations will lead to a “strategic alliance”, or whether new developments in relations between the two countries fall within the scope of ‘a tactical and temporary approach.

A historical review of Moscow-Ankara relations shows that relations between the two countries have been influenced by a number of wars, hostility between the Ottoman Empire and Tsarist Russia, and competition and mistrust in bilateral relations during the Cold War and subsequently due to Western pressures. Therefore, the promotion of cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is now a source of surprise and doubt.

Throughout the five hundred year history of relations between Turkey and Russia, the situation has remained the same, and relations between the two countries have been full of conflict, cooperation, friendship and enmity. It is clear what really made Ankara and Moscow put aside their differences and cooperate in today’s world, and therefore predict the future of Moscow-Ankara relations given the historical animosity between the two. country is not difficult.

The United States, the European Union and NATO, having experienced such historic highs and lows of both countries, express doubts about the stability and proximity and long-term cooperation between Russia and Turkey. They see this cooperation as an exception rather than a rule in the context of history, and they are closely monitoring the future of Turkish-Russian relations in light of the devaluation of the Turkish lira, part of which has helped ‘improve relations with Moscow. As soon as the opportunity presents itself, they will destroy these expanding relationships at any time.

It can be said that several important and determining factors have made the partnership between Russia and Turkey dynamic. The two countries are trying to establish themselves as an energy hub. Russia has this position as a producer and Turkey as an energy transit route through Central Asia and Iran.

Energy has been the main driver of cooperation between the two countries since the late 1990s, which coincided with the agreement for the construction of a “water flow” gas pipeline project between Ankara and Moscow. In the mid-2000s, when Turkey concluded that its security concerns were ignored by its Western allies, Moscow and Ankara’s discontent with the Western world’s position brought the two closer together. powers. In fact, the arrogance of the United States and the West at this time created a feeling in Russia and Turkey that they were openly marginalized by the West, and therefore sought to improve bilateral relations, including the he most obvious example is cooperation on issues, especially in Syria and Azerbaijan.

The current strategy of Moscow-Ankara relations has two other important elements, namely the mutual understanding of Moscow and Ankara in the field of security interests and sensitivities. The dynamism of Russian-Turkish security cooperation is not only linked to Syria, but also to other issues that arose and developed in the mid-1990s in the security and economic fields. The security agreement between Moscow and Ankara is twofold. The two countries share the same security concerns in their periphery, which has provided a different ground for cooperation and mutual support, and for the implementation of common strategic and security plans and programs. This allowed them to see their positions and their interests strengthened more than before and to be assured of security competition in the region. The most important examples of such cooperation are Turkey’s support for Baku in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Russia’s silence in this war against its ally Armenia.

The recent developments in the South Caucasus and the joint efforts and political understanding between Ankara and Moscow on the Karabakh conflict and the relative settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia are obvious reasons for this assertion. Despite Erdogan’s sometimes dual stance on the Russo-Western crisis involving Ukraine, under the current circumstances it is unlikely that we will see Ankara act in favor of Ukraine or against Russia.

*Timothy hopper, graduate in international relations from American University.