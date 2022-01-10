China strives to build comprehensive technology industry within borders

China already has one of the world’s largest economies. However, it cannot fully support its tech industry yet. It does not manufacture its own processors or computer chips.

Factories in China manufacture cars, computers and smartphones. But they need parts from countries such as USA, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and some European countries.

If China’s diplomatic ties with any of these countries deteriorate, its tech companies could be in trouble.

Self–addiction is the foundation for the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech last March. He said China must become a technological leader to protect its national economic security.

China’s first move is to help one of its biggest companies, Alibaba, manufacture computer chips.





So far, Alibaba is best known for its internet business, which includes selling items and storing data. But in the past three years, Alibaba’s T-Head company has started manufacturing chips. It now manufactures three models and has stated that they are not for sale outside of China.

Two other companies, including Tencent, a company that develops games and other social media, are also working on chips.

If China succeeds in shutting down its tech industry to the world, experts say world trade, inventive effort and wealth could decline.

But the same experts say China will find it risky and difficult to achieve the goal of full technological independence. Peter Hanbury is with Bain & Co. Bain is a Boston, Massachusetts-based company that studies the industry and provides advice to businesses with the goal of helping them solve problems and make money. Hanbury said it’s hard to imagine a country building everything it needs and having the best technology too.

Experts also say it will be difficult for China to get everything it needs if it separates its tech industry from the rest of the world. If something new is created in a country that China does not trade with, Chinese industry could suffer.

US and EU officials are concerned about China’s target. Experts say a separation could hurt technology around the world, as it’s difficult to develop parts and software that run on different systems at the same time.

The issue also worries the United Nations. In September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press that the United States and China must prevent the world from coming apart.

China’s concerns about computer chips have increased over the past two years, as work at chip factories slowed due to COVID-19. Computer chips are China’s biggest import.





An example of how a nation’s policies affect technology and economic development came in 2018. In that year, the United States said Chinese tech company Huawei posed a security risk. He banned the company from using American technology. The United States has said Huawei poses a cybersecurity risk.

Huawei has denied the accusation. But, he can no longer buy computer parts made in the United States.

The conflict between the United States and Huawei continues today. In 2020, the United States banned factories around the world from using American technology to make chips for Huawei.

Another problem for the Chinese tech industry is that it has very few factories to produce chips once they are designed. Experts say Chinese manufacturing is around 10 years away from being able to match the output of major chipmakers.

Even as companies like Alibaba improve in chip design, the tools they need to produce them are limited by the governments of the United States and some European countries.





The Semiconductor Industry Association said that China considerably delays in everything he needs to be able to make the crisps.

Experts say China is also facing measures from countries to restrict the use of their technologies in China. China is currently in a 15-year period.the window for investing $ 150 billion in its chip industry. The window is closing in 2030. It sounds like a lot of money, but other companies are investing more in shorter time frames.





China’s interest in purchasing equipment from a company in Europe is also of concern to international officials.

The latest chipmaking technology is called photolithography. The world leader is a company in the Netherlands called ASML. A Chinese company called SMIC wants to buy equipment from ASML, but the Dutch government has not yet decided to make a sale.

In the Dan Friedell.

Dan Friedell adapted this story for Learn English based on a report by Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.

What will China need to do in the future to ensure that it achieves its goal of technological autonomy? Tell us in the comments section and visit our Facebook page. ________________________________________________________________________

Words in this story

autonomy n the ability to do the job without the help of others

gap v. happen more slowly than expected or desired

significantly adv. used to say that something is important or significant

the window nm a period of time in which something can happen