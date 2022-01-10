McCarthy’s 1/6 rebuke of Trump resurfaces as he says Democrats politicize the Capitol riot





Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, on Sunday accused Democrats this week of politicizing the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In response, criticism on Twitter quickly resurfaced his comments of a year ago, where he himself blamed former President Donald Trump for the violent events of that day.

Just over a year ago, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an apparent effort to disrupt the official certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The assault came after the former president claimed for months that the election results were “rigged” and told supporters at a nearby rally that day to go to the legislative building and ” fight like hell “to save their country.

As the nation marked the first anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill this week, Democrats – and some Republicans – raised concerns over Trump’s continued claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” in favor of Biden. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, McCarthy complained about the Democrats’ response to the anniversary of the assault.

“You saw what they did last week when we were out: they tried to politicize January 6,” he complained. McCarthy said that “everyone thinks what happened on January 6 was wrong, beyond wrong.”

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Accused Democrats of politicizing January 6, 2021 violence in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. In this photo, McCarthy speaks during his weekly press conference at the United States Capitol on December 3, 2021 in Washington, DC Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Some members of the GOP House played down the violent attack, comparing it to a sightseeing tour. Others suggested it was simply a protest or spread disinformation, claiming it was led by left-wing activists.

Critics on Twitter were quick to resurface the January 2021 remarks in which McCarthy condemned the attack and then blamed Trump for the violence.

McCarthy 6/1/21: The violence, destruction, and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable, undemocratic, and anti-American. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. https://t.co/daG3WKI9yo

– Seth Masket (@smotus) January 9, 2022

“The violence, destruction and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable, undemocratic and anti-American,” the GOP House leader said in a speech in the wake of the January 6 violence. “It was the saddest day I have ever had as a member of this institution.”

A week later, in a January 13 speech, McCarthy directly blamed Trump for the attack that had taken place.

“This does not mean that the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said. “He should have immediately denounced the crowd when he saw what was happening. These facts require immediate action from President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure that President-elect Biden is able to begin his term successfully. “

McCarthy said Trump would face “censorship” for the attack. Since then, the Californian Republican has patched up his relationship with the former president, continuing to support him as the leader of the GOP.

Anti-Trump Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois sharply criticized McCarthy for continuing to support Trump following the January 6 violence. Kinzinger said McCarthy is the main reason the former president remains relevant with the GOP.

“Kevin McCarthy alone is rightfully the reason Donald Trump is still a force in the party,” Kinzinger told The Associated Press last week. “This wholehearted embrace, which I saw firsthand among the members, not only scared them to confront Trump, but in some cases also wholeheartedly embraced him.”

In late January 2021, McCarthy traveled to Trump’s resort club Mar-a-Lago, Florida to meet him and reestablish their relationship.

In May, Cheney told NBC News that McCarthy’s trip to Florida was “truly mind-blowing.” She said Trump is “not just a former president. He caused an attack on Capitol Hill, an attack on our democracy. And so I don’t understand why you would want to go and rehabilitate him.”

Newsweek has contacted McCarthy’s spokesperson for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mccarthys-1-6-scolding-trump-resurfaces-he-says-democrats-politicizing-capitol-riot-1667258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

