By withdrawing 2,078 IUPs, Indonesian mining company thanks President Joko Widodo





Online24, Jakarta – The Indonesian Mining Corporation (MPI) thanks President Jokowi for taking a firm stand against the country’s miners by revoking 2,078 IUPs in the country. The chairman of the National Board of Directors, MPI DPN Amin Ngabalin, as well as the general secretary of the MPI DPP, when they were met by the media team in Bekasi on Sunday (09/01/2021), said the MPI considered the policy to be correct. Indonesian state and President Jokowi have shown power as stewards of the interests of the nation and its people, he wrote in a statement on the moratorium

ban on the export of coal ores. For his part, the president of the MPI DPN, Amin Ngabalin, called on the entire community and stakeholders in the Indonesian mining world to support this policy which will of course regulate mining management in Indonesia. This is to ensure the domestic energy potential, Amin told reporters. In addition, explained Golkar DPP’s deputy general secretary, President Jokowi’s IUP revocation policy, seen as problematic, would certainly provide opportunities for local mining entrepreneurs to participate in harnessing the country’s energy potential. MPI supports this policy as part of MPI’s alignment on energy availability for the benefit of the Indonesian people. In addition, MPI’s DPN also appreciates the moratorium on the ban on exports of ori coal to foreign countries. Amin and the Indonesian mining community welcomed the moratorium because the policy was only in the national interest or of the people of Indonesia. We support the MPI and give a very extraordinary appreciation for the policies of President Jokowi, said Amin. The reason, Amin continued, is currently that the supply of bricks for PLN is still very much needed to maintain the energy and needs of the Indonesian people. We know that PLN’s coal supply is indeed still far from the required capacity, he added. For this reason, he hopes that Indonesian charcoal contractors will pay more attention to the interests of the nation and the state than to the interests of groups and groups.

On another occasion, through his position statement signed by Amin Ngabalin and his secretary general Tayeb, said that the president’s decision was a reflection of the Jokowi government which put nationalist needs first.

The national interest cannot be overtaken by the interests of the capital and coal traders who ignore the interests of Indonesia, he wrote. On this occasion, MPI suggested that the government evaluate all national mining industry programs and form a National Minerals and Coal Council; overseeing all implementation of the National Energy and Mining Industry Program in accordance with community interests and in accordance with the law. Previously, President Jokowi had frozen 2,078 mining permits (IUPs) of Joko Widodo for minerals and coal. The president said the revocation of the IUP was due to the fact that the IUP holders never submitted their work plans, even though the permits had been granted for years. “Today, as many as 2,078 mining company licenses have been revoked because we never submitted a work plan, licenses that have been granted for years but have not been executed and this has resulted in taking the use of natural resources hostage to improve people’s well-being, “Jokowi said, Thursday (6/1/2022) then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://online24jam.com/2022/01/10/cabut-2-078-iup-masyarakat-pertambangan-indonesia-beri-apresiasi-presiden-joko-widodo/

