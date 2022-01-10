Trump’s social media app set to launch in February





Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, September 25, 2021 (AP Photo / Ben Gray, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media app, appears to launch in February, according to a listing in the Apple App Store.

Truth Social, which is part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), claims to fight censorship and self-righteous rebuke and self-appointed referees who the former president says decide what everyone is allowed to think, say, or say. share and do, ”reports The Hill.

From the App Store preview photos for Truth Social, the app looks a lot like Twitter, even using Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s username – @jack – as a sample profile. Like Twitter, Truth Social users will be able to follow people and hot topics, as well as chat privately with other users.

According to Apple’s App Store listing, Truth Social is slated to launch on February 21, 2022 – Presidents’ Day in the US

Screenshot of the preview of the Truth Social app in the Apple App Store. The app is expected to launch on February 21, 2022. (Nexstar)

TMTG did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment.

Trump has previously claimed he might be the one person in America with the megaphone, resources, experience and desire to create this platform, and argued that Social Truth is a necessary step on the road to recovery. of democracy.

For me, this business goes far beyond politics. It’s about saving our country, Trump said in a statement released by TMTG last fall. According to Reuters, TMTG is also expected to launch a subscription video-on-demand service, TMTG +.

Facebook and Twitter both banned Trump from their platforms after his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was also banned from other social media platforms, including Snapchat, Reddit and YouTube.

