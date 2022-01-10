Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions





Boris Johnson was under pressure from Tory MPs to draw up plans to ease restrictions on Covid-19 and offer a vision for living with the virus.

Cabinet Minister Nadhim Zahawi ruled out that universal free lateral flow testing would be further reduced, but suggested the reduction in isolation times could be used to alleviate staffing issues.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also among ministers interested in the economic benefits of reducing the period from seven to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph. Former Chief Whip Mark Harper, an influential lockdown skeptic within the Conservative Party, has urged the Prime Minister to declare coronavirus restrictions end. Mr Harper has warned Mr Johnson he could face an even bigger rebellion than when he presented his Plan B measures if he tried to extend them later this month. The Prime Minister, however, was believed to be unlikely to make further plans as case rates remain so high and NHS strains come under significant pressure. With 141,472 additional laboratory-confirmed cases announced on Sunday, the figure fell for the fifth day in a row. However, this should be treated with caution as reports often fall on weekends. Education Secretary Zahawi insisted the lateral flow tests will remain free for the time being after The Sunday Times reported their offer could be drastically reduced. But he didn’t say how long they’ll stay free and he set out the ambition for the UK to be one of the first major economies to show the world how you go from a pandemic to an endemic, or regularly produce. (PA Graphics) He said the UK Health Safety Agency would investigate whether the isolation period can be reduced to five days, telling Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday: It would certainly help ease some of the pressure on schools, on the workforce. essential work and others. But I would be absolutely motivated by the advice of the experts, the scientists, on whether to go from seven days to five days. What you don’t want is to create the bad outcome through higher infection levels. Mr. Harper, chairman of the containment-skeptic Covid Recovery Group, warned that the rebellion if the prime minister tried to extend Plan B beyond January 26 could be even larger than the 100 Tories who challenged him during of their introduction last month. I think there will be even more people against it, he said in an interview with the Financial Times. I think the intellectual argument is now even weaker. Asked when Mr Johnson should officially declare an end to the restrictions, the MP replied: if not now, when is it? Dr Clive Dix, former chairman of the UK Vaccine Task Force, said mass testing and vaccination should end for all but the most vulnerable once the recall campaign ends. There is no point in trying to stop the infection, which is sort of the point of mass vaccination, because it is not. We were seeing a lot of infections, he told Channel 4 News. Dr Dix added: I think it’s a bit controversial, but let’s look in a few months, we shouldn’t be doing mass testing. I don’t think mass testing is helping anyone. I think we have to get to the point where if we have a youngster who catches Covid, after being vaccinated, we know they have levels of protection, but like they have a really bad cold or the flu, they stay home and when they are better they return to work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chardandilminsternews.co.uk/news/19835280.boris-johnson-pressure-tory-mps-coronavirus-restrictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos