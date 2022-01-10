Several personalities send open letters to President Joko Widodo





JAKARTA, Suaramerdeka-jakarta.com-

A number of national leaders send open letters to the president urging the return of the merger of BRIN research institutes

The open letter was signed by Achmad Nur Hidayat and Fadhil Hasan as co-founders of the Narration Institute

In their letter, they both said that as a result of the presidential regulations signed by the president, the presidential decree was issued.

N ° 78 of 2021, the National Research Agency for Innovation (BRIN) was created which later

BRIN has melted several institutions.

From the National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN), the Institute of Aeronautics and Space

National (LAPAN), Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI), Assessment and

Application of Technology (BPPT), including those hotly discussed by the public, namely

Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM). Also read: Beware of Fake Teacher Appointment Letters

The merger of these research institutions proved to be the source of organizational problems.

which hinders the future of Indonesian research so that they gather support in the form of signatures which will be an open letter which will then be delivered directly to President Joko Widodo.

Here is the open letter. Open letter to dismiss the merged BRIN research institute

to Ykh

President of the Republic of Indonesia

Mr. Joko Widodo

Of

The place

We appreciate the president’s efforts to improve the search ecosystem

in Indonesia as part of the follow-up to the national law on science and technology.

The merger of these research institutions proved to be the source of organizational problems.

hamper the future of Indonesian research. Read also: Garuda Indonesia sends aid to Afghanistan

The affairs of the merger of these institutions came up against bureaucratic rules

researchers, which had the effect of not recruiting the best researchers of the institution.

In fact, they are senior researchers with doctorates, masters and bachelor’s degrees.

However, because they are not researchers with civil servant status (PNS), but

employees / researchers on the basis of a contract of a certain duration, such as

So far he has supported the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology and the Baruna Jaya Research Ship

they were therefore terminated. Among them there are even those who have

awarded by the state. The merger of institutions like the Eijkman

will be followed by 38 other institutions resulting in the loss of researchers who

predicted around 1500-1600 non-civil servant researchers. Also Read: Omicron Case Reaches 414 People, Health Ministry: Don’t Let Third Wave Happen Even though they are supposed to

received a world research award from its research institute.

We, the Alliance of Children of the Nation Care for Research and the Progress of the Nation, are concerned about

measures to dissolve the institution. Therefore, we ask Mr. President

return the dissolved institution to its institutional origin and making BRIN only as research coordinator in Indonesia. STRAND is not required

merge various existing research institutions.

We agree with the President’s idea to repair, improve

the effectiveness and efficiency of our research institutions to support

national development to realize the vision of Indonesia Gold. If Mr. President

please we are happy to share our thoughts and ideas

on the very fundamental problems our research institutions face and require reforms that can only be implemented if they are supported

by the political will of the President.

