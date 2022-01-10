We just didn’t win presidential elections: GOP senator says there is no proof of Trump’s claims





A Republican senator who publicly broke with former President Donald Trump amid these false allegations about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost fairly to Joe Biden.

As the nation focused its attention on the one year anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol, Senator Mike Rounds joined ABCs This Week in rejecting the lies Mr. Trump and his GOP loyalists continue to spread about his defeat.

“We just didn’t win the election as Republicans for the presidency,” Rounds said on Sunday.

He then warned that Mr. Trump’s lies were only meant to undermine the confidence of his own supporters in the U.S. election, while Democrats and independents who disbelieve him continue to vote and participate in the system normally.

[I]If we just look back and tell our people not to vote because there is cheating, then we are going to put ourselves at a great disadvantage, the senator said. [L]Let’s focus on what it takes to win these elections. We can do that. But we have to let people know that they can – they can believe and they can trust that this election is fair. “

Mr Rounds issued a statement immediately after the riot on Capitol Hill in January, saying that while he had kept an open mind when listening to objections to Electoral College votes from individual states targeted by the Trump campaign with allegations of fraud , he had found no reason to support these objections in the Senate since supporters of Mr. Trump had provided no conclusive evidence of fraud.

At the time, he denounced those who opposed the Electoral College vote count as violating the spirit of American democracy.

In the absence of overwhelming evidence of constitutional violations in an electoral process, opposing the Electoral College vote count is dangerous and reckless. This flies in the face of our founding fathers, who wanted individual states to run their own electoral processes and left the resolution of electoral disputes to the courts, he said in January.

As part of our due diligence, we reviewed over 60 different charges laid in multiple states. The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency, says GOP Senator Mike Rounds. https://t.co/jHS4IXc5OE pic.twitter.com/hCJydQPlyj

This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 9, 2022

Mr Rounds reiterated in his interview with ABC News on Sunday that he had listened to supposed evidence of widespread electoral fraud put forward by Mr Trump’s allies and that he was not convinced.

“Although there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities that would have increased to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in one state,” he said.

These comments echo statements from senior federal officials appointed by Mr. Trump himself, including former Secretary of State William Barr, who, in the days following the 2020 election, sought to publicly reprimand them. allegations of vote manipulation propagated by former supporters of the president.

Officials, including Mr Barr, have said the 2020 election is the safest in US history, and subsequent state-level investigations in many jurisdictions across the country where fraud is said to have been suspected. failed to reveal the significant levels of irregularities that Mr. Trump’s campaign said took place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/mike-rounds-trump-gop-2020-b1989611.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos