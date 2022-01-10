Opposition Criticizes Imran Khan for Murree’s Death – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Islamabad, January 9: Pakistani opposition leaders criticized the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the deaths of tourists in Murree due to heavy snowfall and traffic jams, media reported on Sunday. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said the incident was the result of the administration’s criminal negligence and exposed the ineffectiveness of the ruling government to manage a traffic situation. “This is a tragic incident of administrative incompetence and criminal negligence. This is proof of the administrative incapacity of the PTI government that it is not even capable of handling the traffic in Murree and Galyat, ”he said, adding that when the government knew that the citizens were trapped in such cold weather, why has no effort been made to save them and provide them with shelter? Shehbaz said, “If the government is not able to handle even a traffic situation, by what right does it have the right to stay in power and why? If so many tourists were going, why weren’t arrangements made in advance? Were the administrations asleep? How can a government that cannot save its citizens trapped in a traffic jam get the people out of the quagmire of inflation and deal with the great and serious problems of the country? “” Imran Niazi has no moral courage. At least the ministers and their subordinates responsible for this gross criminal negligence should be sacked. While no one will be held responsible for this calamity, the government’s criminal silence on the death of the people amounts to a heinous sin, ”Sharif said, quoted by Dawn. Expressing sadness over the incident, Geo News quoted the Pakistan People’s Party. (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “It would have been better [the administration] informed tourists about the weather situation in Murree […] the administration should immediately start rescue services for tourists. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said, “I have never seen such chaos, apathy, incompetence and above all a government that has nothing to do with the misery of the people. What is most shocking is not just the dismissive attitude, but the contempt and contempt they shower on the victims. According to the latest report, more than 20 tourists have been killed due to heavy snowfall in Murree. (UNITED)

