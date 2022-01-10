Roberts’ research veto draws international condemnation

This last fact is very important for the integrity of the grant selection process: when decisions are challenged, the community must rush to defend the process, said Prof Cordova.

Mr Rudd, who is completing a doctorate at Oxford University on how Chinese President Xi Jinping constructs his worldview, said the move was both baffling and doomed to fail.

This is in line with the Morrison government’s politically partisan, professionally immature and neo-McCarthyist neo-McCarthyist approach to any Australian seeking to learn more about the precise nature of the Chinese challenge, Rudd said.

The six grants that were rejected include two on Understanding Modern China, two were explorations of ancient English literature, one was on the connection between religion and science fiction and fantasy novels and the one sought to understand the mass mobilization of schoolchildren against demonstrations against climate change. and what it means for their participation in democracy.

The pre-electoral stratagem of minors

Mr Robert rejected the six proposals on the grounds that they were not in the national interest, but Mr Rudd said it was simply a juvenile pre-election ploy by Robert to appear, like Dutton, like a hairy guy on all things China. .

Australia’s future in our region hinges on a lucid analysis of how the Chinese party-state works. The national interest in research on this topic is evident, said Rudd.

A petition signed by more than 1,400 eminent scholars, writers and intellectuals around the world, including Nobel laureate John Coetzee, said the blocking of literature grants was particularly ironic given [the governments] recent campaign to defend free speech on Australian campuses.

Blocking literary grants not only denies a central tenet of academic freedom that the truth must be pursued without state interference, but degrades Australia’s cultural fabric, according to the petition.

AAnother open letter, signed by a large group of Australian Research Council fellows opposing political interference, will be released on Tuesday.

Huge fight

Prof Bourguignon said the decision to block research grants puts Australia on a par with Hungary, where the government had tried to drastically limit independence of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and to close some institutes.

This led to a huge fight and… the minister had to take a step back, said Professor Bourguignon.

Prof Cordova said it was important for the government to explain the reasoning behind grant vetoes and for the process of recommending grants for funding to be clearly explained.

I have never seen any entity say not to fund research for which the NSF has advertised an award. However, people from all government, private or public sectors can certainly object to specific grants if they choose to do so. And they did! said Professor Cordova.

We felt lucky that such an attack was an opportunity to explain the reasons for doing the scientific research in question, to give examples where research previously considered ridiculous had ultimately resulted in brilliant discoveries (even Nobel Prize winners). ), and to defend the entire merit review process (a process which itself is subject to consistent review).

This is the third time in the past 15 years that a coalition government has vetoed Australian Research Council grants for the humanities in the run-up to an election.

The last time was in 2018, when then Education Minister Simon Birmingham blocked 11 projects. A number of vetoed grants were subsequently funded the following year, after researchers re-applied. The previous event was in 2006 under the Howard government when Brendan Nelson vetoed seven grants.

John Shine, former winner of the Prime Minister’s Prize for Science and president of the Australian Academy of Sciences, also condemned the move.

He said it was reasonable for governments to align some research funding with agreed national priorities, with subsequent political control over what is done, where and by whom is contrary to the spirit of a democracy based. on a free and open critical inquiry.

When asked for a response, a spokesperson for Mr Robert referred to comments on December 24 that Mr Robert did not believe that rejected research projects demonstrated value for taxpayers’ money or contributed to the national interest.