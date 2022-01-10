Trump’s “frustrated” staff “rolled their eyes” when he shared political advice from Fox hosts





Former President Donald Trump not only was in constant contact with Fox News hosts for political advice, according to a Washington Post report, he continually shared their views with White House staff who were frustrated by sudden changes of direction.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill revealing Fox News host Sean Hannity was trying to influence the president to speak out against the insurgency – which led to Hannity to be invited to testify – the Post reports that Trump was making decisions based on advice from Hannity as well as host Jeanine Pirro, among others.

As former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed: “There were times the President would come down the next morning and say, ‘Well, Sean thinks we should do it’ or ‘The Judge Jeanine thinks we should do it. “

Grisham also noted that “West Wing staff members were simply rolling their eyes in frustration as they scrambled to respond to the influence of network hosts, who loomed large over everything from staff to messaging strategy. . “

According to the report, the former president also allowed Fox’s hosts to participate in political discussions with his staff, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker writing: “A former senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share candid details of private chats. , said Trump also sometimes called Hannity and Lou Dobbs, whose Fox Business show was canceled in February, at staff meetings at the Oval Office.

Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to Trump, said he realized how powerful Fox News was in Trump’s orbit when the former president began hugging Sidney Powell, a lawyer promoting the false allegations of Trump on Widespread Election Fraud and other electoral fabulists after seeing them on the Dobbs show. Pillsbury added that while it seemed obvious that many claims were patently false, Trump was inclined to believe them, in part because he watched them on TV and had affection for Dobbs in particular, “the report adds, with Pillsbury admitting:” It taught me the power of young producers at Fox, and Fox Business in These young producers in their mid-twenties. They’re from the Conservative movement, they’ve never been in government. They’re presented with these reckless, fantastic accounts. And they believe them and put them on. ent for evaluations. “

The report added that Trump’s staff coordinated with Fox figures to push their own initiatives, with the Post stating that “the relationship was also symbiotic, with White House aides actively trying to influence the network, by especially on issues such as spending agreements and preventing government shutdowns. . They knew that if they could make Fox hosts echo their goals on air, it would help influence the president. “

