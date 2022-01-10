Piers Morgan tears British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pieces

TV personality Piers Morgan has torn UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shreds, claiming he is in shambles and has destroyed trust in the UK.

TV personality Piers Morgan called Boris Johnson a “shambles” and said the British Prime Minister was heading for an election wiping out.

Read his column for The sun where he explains how Mr Johnson got so wrong.

Dear Boris,

You are a mess. I don’t say that lightly.

You are the Prime Minister of my great country and as such I really want you NOT to be a mess.

But all current evidence suggests that by the dictionary’s definition of that word – “In a state of utter disarray” – you are officially a mess.

In fact, it is the modern sense, more generous.

In the 16th century a “mess” meant a “place of terrible slaughter or bloodshed” which, believe me, is where you are now heading politically if you don’t stand up for your ideas with sacred acuteness.

I have known you for over 30 years and despite all your myriad flaws, I have always loved you personally.

You are a character, and God knows we need more people in public life so currently sterilized by the sad and greedy revival squad.

But running the country, indeed any country, requires you not only to BE a character, but to HAVE character.

And this is where you fail miserably.

In 2007, I interviewed you for GQ magazine. This was one of the last times you went through a lengthy official interrogation by a reporter – more later – and it gave me a fascinating glimpse into what really makes you tick.

You were shadow minister of higher education at the time, but it was clear to everyone that you had higher political ambitions.

The only question was whether someone with your “colorful” background and personality could find their way to 10 Downing Street.

You destroyed the trust

“Do you think this country would ever elect a buffoon as prime minister? ” I asked you.

“Did I buff him too much?” You laughed. “It’s very difficult to be both, I agree.

“I don’t really buy into that buffoon thing,” I replied. “I think you are playing everything to make money and charm the audience, when underneath is a calculating, ambitious and very serious brain.”

“That’s very kind of you, Piers,” you replied, “but you have to consider the possibility that underneath all of this is really hiding a real buffoon, and maybe that’s why he told me. is finally forbidden to climb much higher because that can be the psychological effort necessary to hoist me in a more serious zone and without blundering proves to be too difficult. “

I thought about this exchange when you became Prime Minister in December 2019. Notably because I voted for you.

I didn’t because I agreed with you on Brexit; I was a Remainer.

No, I did it because I couldn’t stand the idea of ​​left-wing fool Jeremy Corbyn winning power, and I also think it is vital for democracy that the results of elections and referendums are honored. , what you promised to do.

As the Donald Trump / Jan 6 fiasco in America showed, when the credibility of a nation’s electoral process is denied, it’s a slippery and ugly slope to civil unrest.

Yet in your election victory speech you said, “We have won votes and the confidence of people who have never voted Conservative before. I am touched that you trusted me and that you trusted us.

“And I will make it my mission to work night and day, hard, to prove my point by voting for me this time, and to gain your support in the future.” It now looks like a very hollow pledge.

Let’s be frank: you destroyed a lot of that trust in just two disastrous years, and a lot of those people who broke their lifelong habit of voting Conservative because they admired your ‘Let’s do Brexit! The chutzpahs are now so disillusioned that they tell pollsters that they will never support you again.

Your overwhelming personal popularity also creates support for your party.

The Tories are heading for collapse in May’s local elections, which will only fuel the No 10 wagon ride by ambitious ministers like Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

And sorry Boris, but you just have to blame yourself. Confidence in you has been burnt, not earned.

Yes, we have had a pandemic, and yes, that would put a strain on any leader.

But your chaotic management at the start of the crisis has been a disaster, with fatal hesitations and shameful failures on everything from PPE and testing to nursing homes and border control.

This is why we have the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe and why we have suffered the worst economic crisis of any G7 country.

Thank you for the brilliant rollout of the vaccine and the discharge program that saved many businesses from collapse, but few others.

Crisis management, especially in a health emergency, requires firm, swift, decisive and calm leadership – four words that could never be used about you in this pandemic.

But, surprisingly, it wasn’t even this nonsense (many people were much more willing than I to give you a pass, given the unprecedented enormity of the problem) that so quickly turned you into a political victor. in political responsibility.

What destroys your Prime Minister is your aversion to honesty and responsibility.

The decay of trust began when you indefendably supported your assistant Dominic Cummings over the Barnard Castle scandal, cementing, in the public eye, a mindset “a rule for them, a rule for us.” Which has caused devastating damage to compliance with Covid restrictions.

This has been massively exacerbated by the revelations of illicit parties in Downing Street happening at the same time you were ordering all of us not to do the same.

And by your own personal refusal to play by the rules.

When the Tory MP, and one of your pro-Brexit crooks, Owen Paterson, was caught flagrantly breaking the lobbying rules to line your pockets, you shamefully tried to change the rules to save his behind greedy.

This led to your party being destroyed by the Lib Dems in the following by-elections last month – after Paterson was forced to resign – in a seat the Conservatives had held for half a century.

And we just saw that you are using the pathetically lame and fallacious excuse of “I changed my phone” to get rid of the rap for misusing a wealthy Tory backer to lavishly renovate your No.10 apartment.

No wonder those Labor-raised Boris early voters now look at you and conclude: ‘There’s nothing different about this guy, he’s just another shady, shady Tory.’

Taxes are rising, prices are skyrocketing, confidence is plummeting and Labor is pushing up the polls in a way that even your most loyal fans panicked. People no longer laugh with you Boris, they laugh at you or they are mad at you.

You’ve waltzed through life telling cheeky thugs to escape punishment every time the manure hits the fan, whether professionally or personally, but you can’t do that now that you’re Prime Minister.

And every time you try, you further damage your own reputation and that of your government, your party and your country.

Having said that, I don’t think you are basically a bad guy. As you told me in our GQ interview: “I am largely harmless. Well-intentioned perhaps.

I just think you don’t care enough about the consequences of your casual approach to life and leadership, and you’ve exhibited a sly and cowardly refusal to be held responsible for anything.

It was pathetic to see a fellow journalist running and hiding in a refrigerator to avoid answering my questions on Good Morning Britain, and boycotting shows like GMB for months for fear of a tough questioning.

Grow a pair, man! (And you can start by being one of my first guests on my new global TV show..)

You wrote an excellent book about your hero Sir Winston Churchill who praised his courage under fire. Do you think Winston would ever have run away into a big fridge to dodge a reporter?

Of course, he wouldn’t.

How will Brexit unfold?

Boris, I’m not even sure you want to be prime minister anymore.

Maybe the cold, harsh reality of such a massive job, along with the relentless workload and pressure that comes with it, made you yearn for your old carefree life?

I last saw you at that of the sun the brilliant Who Cares Wins Awards several months ago, and you looked absolutely exhausted.

But it’s too important a time in our country’s history for you to be half-asleep behind the wheel or longing for the good old days when you jumped in bed and bull ***** your way around London with joyful and inexplicable abandon.

You told me in our GQ chat: “My grandma always used to say to me: ‘This is not how you go honey, this is what you do’. And I think everything will get a lot easier when there’s a lot of work to be done, and I can just go in there and do it. And all these arguments that you make about buffoonery and the image will just fall away.

Your grandmother was right, but your prediction was wrong.

People voted for you because you have completed Brexit. Now they are rejecting you because you don’t do much else that genuinely helps improve the lives of Brits, and you haven’t even proven to them how Brexit will do it yet.

Yet, with Omicron hoping to hasten the end of the pandemic, there is finally light at the end of the dark Covid tunnel, and Britain urgently needs a leader bursting with energy and positivity to grasp. this light and lead us into a bright new future.

The kind of leader you looked like two years ago.

Stop being a mess, Boris, and start doing more stuff, or admit being prime minister is just too much for you and let someone else do it – before the party makes that decision to you.

Yours, Piers

This article originally appeared on The sun and has been reproduced with permission