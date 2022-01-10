Confiscation of funds poses only threat to PTI – Pakistan





Review panels report says receipt of funds from prohibited sources is not sufficient to seek party ban Opposition says Imran has a moral obligation to investigate allegations

ISLAMABAD: As the debate sparked by recent revelations about donations received from companies and foreign nationals by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) continues to intensify, the review panel report itself suggests that the ruling party faces no imminent threat of being banned.

The report states that foreign funding and funds received from prohibited sources are not identical and have separate consequences, if proven.

The report, which cites relevant Supreme Court rulings in the Hanif Abbasi and Benazir Bhutto cases, says it is very clear from the unambiguous language of the provisions of the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) and the rules that the forum and penalty provide for determining whether contributions or donations received from prohibited sources are different from the forum and penalties provided for determining whether a political party is a political party receiving foreign aid.

If the ECP comes to the conclusion that a case falls within the misdeed of article 6, paragraph 3, of the PPO, the sanction envisaged is the confiscation of these contributions and donations, it cannot impose a ban on the political party. [as that] the action is limited only to political parties benefiting from foreign aid and must be decided by the appropriate forum, he underlines.

In such cases, a declaration to that effect must be made by the federal government and then a ruling by the Supreme Court before a party can be banned.

Under Article 17 (3) of the Constitution, each political party is expected to account for the source of its funds in accordance with the law.

Section 6 (3) of the PPO reads as follows Any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by a foreign government, public or private enterprise, multinational or nationally incorporated enterprise, trade or professional association is prohibited.

Article 15 of the OPP enshrines the procedure for declaring a political party receiving foreign aid, while Article 2 defines the term political party receiving foreign aid.

In its report, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee states that it is the commission that has jurisdiction to determine whether a political party has received contributions or donations from prohibited sources.

This power, the report says, can be exercised at any reasonable time, even after the attribution of electoral symbols to a political party, but only upon receipt of reliable and verifiable information from a third party, or on its own initiative.

He says the ECP has all the authority to request and collect the information and facts necessary to enable it to decide and determine whether contributions or donations accepted by a party are prohibited.

It also refers to article 6 of the rules of political parties, which reads as follows: When the electoral commission decides that contributions or donations, as the case may be, accepted by political parties are prohibited under paragraph 3 of article 6, it makes the political party concerned and after giving the opportunity to have heard, order that it be confiscated for the benefit of the State to be deposited in the Public Treasury …

However, it is for the federal government to decide and declare, on the basis of the evidence at its disposal, whether a political party is financed from abroad.

In case the declaration of the federal government is confirmed by the supreme court, according to article 15 (3) of the PPO, the political party receiving foreign aid is immediately dissolved.

Regarding the allegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his capacity as Chairman of the PTI, signed false certificates and the claims that he should be disqualified under Article 62 (1) (f) of Constitution, the report states that for this to be possible, it must first be established that the PTI is a party receiving foreign aid and / or that it has received contributions and donations from sources prohibited.

This is an allegation the party vehemently denies. State Information Minister Farrukh Habib, who defended his party after the review committee’s report was released, insisted the party had received no funding from prohibited sources.

He claimed that there was no ban on receiving donations from overseas companies under Article 6 of the PPO, saying the relevant section only talks about multinational companies.

According to him, the maximum penalty for any prohibited financing, even if it was proven, was the confiscation of these funds.

He also admitted that Wooton Cricket Limited, Dubai, which donated a whopping $ 2.1 million to PTI, was owned by Arif Naqvi, founder of the UAE-based Abraaj Group. Arif Naqvi is a Pakistani and there is no harm in that, he said.

However, the opposition has a different point of view.

PML-N leader and senator Irfan Siddiqui told Dawn that it was no secret that the PTI received funds from prohibited sources, adding that besides the legal ramifications, there was also a moral and ethical aspect to this question.

He said that in such a situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan should write to the Chief Justice and ask him to form an independent Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the allegations of illegal funding against the PTI.

He said the disclosures regarding concealing bank accounts and receiving funds from prohibited sources were only for the period 2009-2013.

He claimed that more surprising facts would be uncovered if an investigation into the funding of ITPs after 2013, especially during his time in office, was conducted.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 January 2022

