



On December 15, former single-term president Donald Trump backed U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert in her bid for re-election in 2022. Her recommendation came less than 24 hours after the House passed legislation that would create a role of Department of State to Tackle Islamophobia Worldwide, a bill developed in response to video evidence of Boeberts’ recent attack on Representative Ilhan Omar, suggesting she was a terrorist.

The announcement came, as one would expect from Trump’s governance style, via tweet only through his most recent spokesperson’s Twitter account, Liz Harringtons, as the beloved and overused former account of the he disgraced former POTUS is still permanently banned. And when you’re too dirty for the social media cesspool, man, you’re dirty all the way.

Trump’s statement was brief and the language generic: four sentences with a lot of attacks and no real substance, much like the Trump administration itself. But we take it seriously, because American politics have been a joke for too long.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job during her first term as representative for Colorado’s Third District, Trump’s endorsement begins. What’s interesting about this simplistic opening sentence is that it’s oddly both Trump style and not necessarily his usual level of detail. On the one hand, the adjective fantasy is reminiscent of something a seventh grader might say about the book that they didn’t read in a rushed essay. On the other hand, nothing is misspelled and the text is correct for the district of Boeberts.

She’s a fearless leader, America First Agenda advocate, and fighter against RINO losers and radical Democrats, the second sentence proclaims, as Trump begins to shine. He was restraining himself in that first sentence, but here is Trump in all his Trumpiness. We have the empty fearless fighter declaration. The selfish reference to its own isolationist America First income-generating policies, coupled with misplaced capitalization on Agenda, suggests that there is such an existing entity available to defend. And then he really starts to go into it by calling members of his own party losers and calling them Republicans by name only. The radical Democrats thing is a bit tame for Trump, however, aside from more misplaced capitalization.

She will continue to be tough against crime, strong against borders, and will always protect our under-besieged. The Second Amendment is the phrase where Trump is trying to be specific. But aside from a general feeling of support for him and a super weird gun fetishism, Trump probably doesn’t know much about Boebert. So he’s playing the biggest hits, the stuff she talks about, not the things she actually does with her time in public service: Crime, immigration, and ongoing masturbatory fever dream of someone in a state of health. drunkenness wanting to take all arms. But it actually reveals a pretty strong correspondence between Trump and Boebert: Both can talk, but when it comes to real politics, all they can do is start screaming.

And then the last line: Lauren has my complete and utter approval for her re-election! Kind of a toss-off, really, for the usually verbose Trump. Misplaced capitals again, and really, nothing new. Without this last sentence, wouldn’t the message have been clear? Would Trump supporters end up with a different sense of confusion than they normally operate in? Would they think confused HmmIm, King Trump is your complete and utter approval? No, but any seventh-year essay worthy of its D- must summarize its thesis in its last line.

The reaction to Trump’s approval so far has been a collective shrug. Trump approved a loyal vassal for the post; it’s not really news. From the start, Boebert has been a propellant of Trumpian politics, a participant in the big lie, a staunch supporter of the January 6 insurgency, operating in an already damning way and can only get worse with the ongoing investigation. Trump, for his part, loves people who love him blindly and without regard to the evidence.

click to enlarge And Boebert is, to say the least, super good at disregarding. Just look at her tweet from December 11, in which she claims that over 365,000 children went missing in 2020 and you haven’t heard a word from the media about it. Therein lies the problem. Of course, she meant to say that this is where the problem lies, but let’s move from her lack of vocabulary knowledge to the larger problem: she echoes a QAnon conspiracy theory that absolutely distorts the facts. Most of that 95 percent number are runaways, children who are gone and have spent at least one night away from home. Another 1% was abducted by a non-custodial parent. There are more details available at the National Crime Information Center online, but the heart of the matter is this: Boebert and Trump are not just willing to spread alarmist and damaging disinformation; this misinformation is the basis of their message. The goal is not to govern, but to manipulate the American public. And thus the approval of Boebert by his liege, the Donald. click to enlarge Boebert quickly posted a response tweet, saying she was more than humiliated and honored to receive Donald J. Trump’s approval! And just like her mentor, she made it an income-generating opportunity by asking for cash and providing a link to send it to him immediately.

And so the rotten apple did not fall far from the greedy orange tree.

