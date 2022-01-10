Jim Jordan refuses to cooperate with January 6 panel





WASHINGTON Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, announced on Sunday that he refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, joining a growing list of allies of former President Donald J. Trump who took a hostile stance towards panel issues.

In an effort to dig into the role members of Congress played in trying to undermine the 2020 election, the committee informed Mr. Jordan in December by letter that his investigators wanted to question him about his communications related to the Capitol race. . riot. These include Mr. Jordans’ messages with Mr. Trump and his legal team as well as others involved in planning rallies on January 6 and Congressional objections to Joseph R. Biden Jr’s certification of victory. .

Mr Jordan, who in November told the Rules Committee he had nothing to hide about the Jan.6 committee investigation on Sunday denounced the bipartisan panel investigation as part of what he said. called the Democrats’ partisan witch hunts.

This is an unprecedented and inappropriate request to examine the basis for a decision by his colleagues on a particular issue pending before the House of Representatives, Mr Jordan wrote in a letter to Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat. from Mississippi and chairman of the committee. This demand goes far beyond the bounds of any legitimate investigation, violates fundamental constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative standards.

Mr. Jordan has been deeply involved in Mr. Trump’s efforts to fight the election results, including attending planning meetings in November 2020 at the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., And a meeting in the White House in December 2020.

Understand the January 6 survey. The Justice Department and a select House committee are investigating the events of the Capitol Riot. Here is where they stand:

On January 5, Mr. Jordan sent Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, a text message he had received from a lawyer and former Pentagon inspector general outlining a legal strategy to cancel the election.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all in accordance with Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s guidelines and judicial precedence, the text read.

Mr Jordan admitted to speaking with Mr Trump on January 6, although he said he did not recall how many times they spoke to each other that day or when the calls were made. place.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming and vice-chair of the committee, said Mr. Jordan was an important witness to the events of January 6.

In Mr Jordans’ letter on Sunday, he argued he had little relevant information to share with the committee and that its members should investigate security failures on Capitol Hill instead of seeking to question Republican lawmakers .

Key figures from the January 6 InquiryCard 1 out of 10

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Fox News anchors. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texted Mr Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to persuade Mr Trump to make an effort to arrest him. The texts were part of the material that Mr. Meadows had given to the panel.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 where attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of certain emergency powers in national security. Mr. Flynn filed a complaint to block the subpoenas.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since writing a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump’s allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focus of the panel.

Even though I had information to share with the select committee, the actions and statements of Democrats in the House of Representatives show that you are not conducting an impartial and objective investigation, he said, accusing the panel of changing documents to mislead the public. .

Tim Mulvey, spokesperson for the House committee, said in response to the letter: Mr. Jordan admitted speaking directly to President Trump on January 6 and is therefore an important witness. Mr. Jordan’s letter to the committee does not address these facts. Mr Jordan has previously said he will cooperate with the committee’s investigation, but it now appears the Trump team persuaded him to try to cover up the facts and circumstances of January 6.

Mr. Mulvey added that the committee would respond to the letter in more detail in the coming days and consider next steps. The committee has been reluctant to issue subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, preferring to collect evidence from them through a voluntary process. However, Mr Thompson said the panel would subpoena lawmakers if it deemed necessary.

Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican close to Mr Jordan, last month refused a voluntary meeting with the committee, calling the panel illegitimate.

A growing number of potential witnesses have also sued the committee in an attempt to block its subpoenas for telephone and banking records, although more than 300 witnesses have voluntarily met with panel investigators.

