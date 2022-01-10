Politics
Security, Not Economy, Likely to Boost U.S. Trade Engagement in Asia
This underscores the challenge facing US economic diplomacy in Asia.
The success of the United States’ economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific rests on the Indo-Pacific economic framework. But with better access to the US market as an incentive for countries to join, the framework will likely prove to be an insufficient substitute for the CPTPP.
Indo-Pacific countries are unlikely to prioritize the Indo-Pacific economic framework which is non-binding and lacks trade and investment liberalization over the CPTPP, which is enforceable and offers demonstrable benefits to its members.
China the key market
This is especially true given China’s demand to join the CPTPP and the benefits member countries would receive from lowering barriers to China’s large market.
Following the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which entered into force last week, China applied to join the CPTPP in September 2021, positioning itself as a champion of trade liberalization in the Indo-Pacific.
The United States has repeatedly rejected the idea of joining the CPTPP, advocating the Indo-Pacific economic framework as an alternative. While many CPTPP countries are skeptical of China’s bid for a combination of economic and security reasons, the United States is offering little to offset China’s rise in the CPTPP and other trade deals.
Currently, the strongest American counterweight to China, and the best prospects for the Indo-Pacific economic framework, lie in the area of security.
Worker-centered trade policy
In 2021, the Biden administration insisted on integrating social issues into trade deals. Tai is committed to a worker-centered trade policy, one that advances America’s middle class and raises labor standards abroad.
As a result, officials in the Biden administration have said climate change, workers’ rights and the digital economy should be focal points for Info-Pacific’s economic framework.
Items of the digital economy agenda should appeal to Asia, but it is questionable whether the Indo-Pacific economic framework can thrive as a forum for tackling climate change and labor standards.
Without meaningful trade concessions from the United States, Indo-Pacific countries have little incentive to make firm climate and labor commitments in the new forum. But many can still be drawn to its connotations of security.
Trying to address social issues through trade policy is not new and is not limited to the United States. But emphasizing such themes in trade deals is problematic when executives begin to believe trade deals are only worth pursuing if they have a major impact on difficult social issues.
While Tais’s appointment as a trade representative signaled that Bidens leaned towards a multilateral approach, under his leadership the United States maintained many of the strict Trump-era policies towards China, including the trade deal. phase one and tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports.
And while a series of World Trade Organization cases have sparked reform in China, no action has been taken by the multilateral organization that persuaded Beijing to change the basic features, namely remittances. forced technology and subsidization of state-owned enterprises.
Bidens’ new take on the Chinese problem prioritizes Indo-Pacific engagement. But meaningful engagement in the region faces a number of challenges, both inside and outside the administration.
Perhaps after the November 2022 congressional election, Biden will take another look at his languid business agenda. Or he may decide that the Indo-Pacific initiative is really about confronting China in the security realm.
Gary Clyde Hufbauer is a non-resident senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics and Megan Hogan is a research analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. This article is part of a series from East Asia Forum (www.eastasiaforum.org) at the Crawford School of the ANUs College of Asia and the Pacific.
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/security-not-economics-likely-to-drive-us-trade-engagement-in-asia-20220109-p59mw3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]