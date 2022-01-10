January 6 story goes beyond a single dayExBulletin





It has been a year since a mob supporting former President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol. We take a look at what we have learned about domestic extremism over the past year.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Last week marked a year since a crowd supporting former President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol. For those who have studied the attack and its aftermath, there is concern that talking about this day in isolation could distract from the fact that the story is still unfolding in so many ways. Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism for NPR and is joining us now. Welcome.

ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: Thank you.

RASCOE: We saw several events marking the anniversary of the bombing last week, but what is the story of January 6 that we need to understand?

YOUSEF: Well, Ayesha, I think in many ways January 6 was a wake-up call for the forces at play in this country. The amazing thing about the last year is that we now live in an America with two fundamentally different ideas about what happened that day. You know, for many on the right, it was a day to celebrate and honor the people they call patriots. For others, it was a day that marked the beginning of serious concern over whether American democracy might even fail in future elections. But most importantly, that day really marked the start of a mass movement based on a lie and the belief that violence might be necessary to bring Trump back to the White House.

RASCOE: I really feel like what you’re saying is that America has entered a new era of domestic extremism and with, you know, apparently very different rules. Like, is it true?

YOUSEF: I think that’s true, Ayesha. You know, if you look at who these people are, you know, the defendants on Capitol Hill and the millions of people who sympathize with what they’ve done – they’re traditional Americans. You know, they’re more educated, more stable in employment and family status, and older than the violent right-wing offenders who have been arrested by federal authorities in recent years. And so we are no longer talking about specific violent marginal groups. We are talking about a large number of Americans who have adopted certain political beliefs which include the use of violence.

RASCOE: And what about what’s being done to counter some of these forces?

YOUSEF: Well, even though it’s been a year since the attack, Ayesha, it’s still early days when you tell people about the response. You know, we are still early enough to understand that this movement and these insurgents are what they are. And look. Even calling them insurgent will stifle much of the population who sees it as a politically charged term.

But still, the Biden administration, as you know, prioritized the fight against violent domestic extremism and specifically spoke about the fight against white supremacy. The tricky part is that we are free in this country to think what we think. And when you pair that with a growing anti-government movement that is skeptical of state involvement and has been shown to be susceptible to disinformation, solutions will have to come from other quarters. American University’s Cynthia Miller-Idriss argues that we need some sort of whole-of-society approach to prevent people from going down this path.

CYNTHIA MILLER-IDRISS: There are important precursors to violence that pose threats to democracy and national security, like the spread of disinformation, the spread of propaganda, online manipulation and things we can relate to. work preventively through digital literacy, media literacy, civic education, you know, kind of community-level democracy building initiatives.

YOUSEF: The way the United States has thought about preventing or countering extremist violence just isn’t right for this iteration of the threat.

RASCOE: What about all those groups that we’ve heard so much about in recent years – the right-wing gangs and militias?

YOUSEF: Well, some of them are still around and have resurfaced quite publicly at local school board meetings and anti-vaccination rallies, you know, looking for opportunities to find others that might. be open to more radical ideas. In some cases, they show up for local offices. But I think, Ayesha, that we would be wrong to continue to focus exclusively on organized groups at this point. They have been at the forefront of this movement for many years, but the movement is now something even beyond them.

RASCOE: It’s very sobering. We’ll have to leave it there. This is Odette Yousef from NPR. Thank you very much for joining us.

YOUSEF: Thanks for having me.

