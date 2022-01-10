Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has found himself under pressure from Tory MPs to make plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and offer a vision for living with the virus.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi ruled out that universal free lateral flow testing is further reduced, but suggested the reduction in isolation times could be used to alleviate staffing issues.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also among ministers interested in the economic benefits of reducing the isolation period from seven to five days, according to the Minister. The telegraph of the day.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, meanwhile, an influential lockdown skeptic within the Conservative Party, urged Mr Johnson to declare an end to coronavirus restrictions.

Mr. Harper has warned the Prime Minister he could face an even bigger rebellion than when he presented his Plan B measures if he tried to extend them later this month.







The Prime Minister, however, has reportedly been unlikely to develop further plans as case rates remain high and the NHS comes under significant pressure.

With 141,472 additional laboratory-confirmed cases announced on Sunday, January 9, the figure fell for the fifth day in a row. However, this should be treated with caution as reports normally fall on weekends.

Mr Zahawi insisted that the lateral flow tests will remain free for the time being after the Sunday opening hours reported that their supply could be drastically reduced.

But he did not say how long they would remain free and he stated the ambition for the UK to be “one of the first major economies to show the world how you go from a pandemic to an endemic”.

He said the UK Health Safety Agency would investigate whether the isolation period can be reduced to five days, telling Skys Trevor Phillips on the Sunday show: ‘It would certainly help ease some of the pressure on schools, on essential labor and others.

“But I would be absolutely motivated by the advice of the experts, the scientists, on whether to go from seven days to five days. What you don’t want is to create the bad outcome through higher infection levels. . “

Mr. Harper, chairman of the containment-skeptic Covid Recovery Group, warned that the rebellion if the prime minister tried to extend Plan B beyond January 26 could be even larger than the 100 Tories who challenged him during of their introduction last month.

“I think there will be even more people against it,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “I think the intellectual argument is now even weaker.”

Asked when Mr Johnson is expected to officially declare the restrictions end, the MP replied: “If not now, when is it?”

Dr Clive Dix, former chairman of the UK Vaccine Task Force, said mass testing and vaccination should end for all but the most vulnerable once the recall campaign ends.

“There is no point in trying to stop the infection, which is sort of the essence of mass vaccination, because it is not. We were seeing a lot of infections,” he said. told Channel 4 News.

Dr Dix added: “I think it’s a bit controversial, but let’s look in a few months, we shouldn’t be doing mass testing. I don’t think mass testing is helping anyone.

“I think we have to get to the point where if we have a youngster who catches Covid, after being vaccinated, we know they have levels of protection, but just like if they have a really bad cold or the flu, they stay home and when they get better they go back to work. “

