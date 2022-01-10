Cianjur Square Park begins to open to the public, here are the conditions





KLIKNUSAE.com – Cianjur Square Park in West Java will reopen on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. This municipal park has been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, thereafter, for residents who come or visit, they are asked to continue to apply strict procedures. Including, causing a crowd while he was in the park which was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman said that although it has been reopened to the public, the number of visitors will be limited to just 50%. They are also required to show the barcode via the Pedulilindungi app, before entering the Alum-alum area. “We continue to apply strict procedures, those who enter are required to use personal protective equipment (PPE). For example, wash hands diligently and not cause a crowd in the park,” he said. -he declares. READ ALSO: Cianjur Tourist Office strives to achieve the goal of inventorying the tourism sector His party will place joint officers from Satpol PP, BPBD and related agencies, to supervise the visitors who come. Officers will also ensure they have received full vaccinations and visitors from out of town are required to include an antigen letter. For local visitors who cannot show proof of vaccination, they will be directed to the vaccination post provided or directed to the nearest puskesmas. Opening hours of Cianjur Square This is an effort to prevent the onset of a transmission which, for the past three months, has had zero cases. The square park has not been open every day, but in a week it is only open three or four days. READ ALSO: Cianjur’s odd system is still processed even though PPKM level 2 During weekday opening hours, from 8:00 a.m. WIB and closing at 4:00 p.m. WIB, while Saturday opens at 7:00 a.m. WIB and closes at 8:00 p.m. WIB, Sunday from 8:00 a.m. WIB and closes at 6:00 p.m. WIB. Not only the park square, his party will also reopen access to the Siti Jenab road which is closed from the former regent. Previously Government of the Regency of Cianjur, consulted with the provincial government of West Java, to revoke the decree relating to road closures that residents have protested against for the past three years. “Siti Jenab’s road is only open in a bottom-up direction. Meanwhile, those who can cross the road other than pedestrians, private vehicles both motorcycles and cars, for city transport, are not allowed, “he explained of the reopening. from Cianjur Square park. *** Source: Antaranews





