Trump called Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs in Oval Office meetings

According to the Washington Post, several of Fox News’ top hosts have served as a “cable cabinet of unofficial advisers.”

Over the past few weeks, the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill released numerous text messages from various Fox News hosts to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the insurrection.

A former senior administration official, who spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity, said influence extended to the very heart of the president’s administration, and Trump sometimes called Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs in Oval Office staff meetings.

“A lot of PR was about what he should say and how he should say it; he should be tougher on wearing masks or whatever,” former press secretary Stephanie Grisham told The Post. of President Donald Trump. “And they all have different opinions too.”

The Jan.6 panel revealed that Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows as the insurgency unfolded, showing the proximity between the cable news network and the White House.

The texts indicated that Hannity had first-hand knowledge of Trump’s strategy for count day and had concerns about his plan, the committee said.

Fox News hosts had a direct number to reach Trump, and administration officials often posed problems for staff in the West Wing, former administration officials told the Washington Post.

Grisham told the Post how much the former president appreciates the opinions of Fox’s hosts.

“There were times the president would come down the next morning and say, ‘Well, Sean [Hannity] think we should do it ‘or,’ Judge Jeanine [Pirro] think we should do it, ”Grisham told the newspaper.

Grisham told the newspaper that Fox News hosts weigh in on everything from staff to messaging strategy.

Alyssa Farah, former White House communications director, told the Post that staff “would try to forestall any advice you thought was going to be given by these people” because their views “might change completely. opinion on something “.

Farah told the newspaper that Trump particularly appreciates the views of Lou Dobbs, Hannity, Ingraham and Pirro.

“It taught me the power of young Fox producers” Lou Dobbs presenting “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business, January 4, 2020 Fox Business

The reality TV star-turned-president has long been known for her obsession with cable TV and ratings.

A former senior White House official told The Post that Fox hosts often had more influence over Trump based on what they said on air rather than what they said offscreen to him and his team.

The newspaper reported that former Trump chief of staff John F. Kelly told White House staff that Trump’s ideas and feelings about people often came from the Lou Dobbs show. on Fox. Watching him was essential to understanding the president.

Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to Trump, told the newspaper the former president hugged Sidney Powell, the lawyer known for promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, after watching her on the show. Dobbs.

“It taught me the power of young producers at Fox, and Fox Business in particular,” Pillsbury told the newspaper.

Jeff Cohen, author of “Cable News Confidential: My Misadventures in Corporate Media,” told the Post that the text messages released by the Jan. 6 committee were a “smoking gun.”

Cohen is the founder of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), a media watch group.

He said the texts showed how the channel’s leadership was “deeply connected” to the Trump administration.

Cohen told the newspaper that although they are opinion journalists, the Fox News hosts violated public trust by not disclosing the full extent of their relationship.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

