Poll: Term restrictions aside, many still want Jokowi to be president again





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Executive Director of Policy Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi said the level of public satisfaction or approval with President Jokowi Widodo’s performance over the past month is very high. Based on the results of the latest Political Indicators survey, Burhanuddin said, up to 71.4% of the public said they were satisfied and very satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance. “The total number of respondents who agree with President Jokowi’s performance is 71.4%,” Burhanuddin said when the survey results were released online on Sunday (1/9/2022) . The Indicator Survey said 10.7% of respondents were very satisfied and 60.7% of the public said they were satisfied, bringing the total to 71.4% who were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. During this time, 25.2% of the respondents were dissatisfied and 2.6% were not satisfied at all. The rest, the respondents did not know or did not answer. “There are 2 factors that explain this increase in the level of public satisfaction, namely the economic factors at the national level and the households that have improved and the management of Covid-19 (better)”, explained Burhanuddin. As reported, the Indonesian Institute for the Investigation of Political Indicators released the results of a survey titled “Economic recovery after Covid-19, pandemic fatigue and electoral dynamics ahead of the 2024 elections”. In the results of this survey, it shows that dominant respondents or the public choose Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to become the next President of the Republic of Indonesia again. Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said his party’s mechanism for this survey was to apply a Top of Mind simulation or for the public to vote without presenting the candidate’s name. “Regardless of the implementation of the presidential term, in the Top Of Mind simulation, the public is invited to vote for the next president, the result is that Jokowi always takes the first place,” Burhanuddin said during a presentation. online survey. results, Sunday (1/09/2022).

