Politics
Turkeys 5th Generation TF-X Stealth Fighter Plane to Deploy by 2025; Inauguration of the mega engineering complex
Turkey’s future national fighter, the TF-X, is expected to make its maiden flight in the next three years. And the country has opened new engineering facilities for the design, development and production of this fifth-generation fighter jet, according to reports.
The National Combat Aircraft Engineering Center was inaugurated on January 6 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the aim of deploying the first prototype of Turkish Experimental Fighter (TF-X) / National Combat Aircraft (MMU) in 2023. The composites manufacturing plant and the maintenance and repair center were two other facilities that debuted on the same day.
These facilities will be operated by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI), the manufacturer of the combat aircraft, reported Daily Sabah.
In addition, Erdogan announced that Turkey’s long-awaited National Combat Aircraft (MMU) will take off in 2025. He announced this during the mass opening ceremony of 16 factories that are to operate in the area. of the space and aerospace industry of the capital Ankara.
The development indicates that Turkey is well on track to produce its 5th generation fighter with stealth features, a capability currently owned by a handful of countries like the United States, China and Russia.
The Engineering Center and the Composite Production Building for #TurkeyThe MMU’s national fighter jet will be unveiled today.
The center will be the largest in Turkey and the 4th largest composites production site in the world.pic.twitter.com/bbvCjwsaES
– EHA News (@eha_news) January 6, 2022
The newly opened facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that engineers can do all of their work in-house without relying on external resources.
The TF-X MMU is a fifth generation aircraft with characteristics similar to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II. The Turkish Air Force’s F-16 fighters are phased out throughout the 2030s, and the proposed MMU will serve as a replacement.
Turkey was kicked out of the US-led F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program following its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Turkey under CAATSA, although Turkey is a NATO ally.
The US reluctance to sell the fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey and the redundancy of the existing F-16 fleet with the Turkish Air Force make the MMU program all the more important to Ankara. Not only will it equip the Air Force with a state-of-the-art fighter, but will also reduce its dependence on the United States and its aerospace giants.
New engineering facilities
The composite production building was built with an investment of TL 412 million. Under one roof, the plant will be Turkey’s largest composite complex and the fourth in the world, according to the Daily Sabah.
The primary production center, paint shop and ancillary facilities are part of the 19 blocks that make up the composite production building. The plant, which has the capacity to cover 2% of the global aerial structural composites market, will employ 150 engineers and 850 technicians.
https://twitter.com/EngelhardtDeniz/status/1478685454417420295?s=20
Turkey is one of 10 countries capable of designing and building their own battleships, as well as one of the top three producers of drones, according to Erdogan.
Erdogan highlighted how Turkey’s defense sector has developed over the past two decades under the administration of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), saying the number of defense industry projects of the country has exceeded 750.
He claimed their budget has grown to $ 75 billion and their annual turnover has increased to $ 10 billion. Some 2,300 engineers involved in the project will perform their work at this hub, Erdoan said.
TF-X fighter plane
Under the TF-X program, Turkey will become one of the few countries with essential technology, engineering infrastructure and production capacities once all the crucial features (such as better knowledge situation, fusion of sensors, low observability, weapon bay, etc.) required by a 5th generation (or beyond) fighter jet have been instilled, according to Turkish Aerospace.
On August 5, 2016, the main contract for the TF-X Indigenous Design and Development Program was signed between the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and Turkish Aerospace.
The TF-X will be a multirole twin-engine aircraft that will be primarily intended for air-to-air missions, although it can also be used in air-to-ground operations.
With this new engineering complex, Turkey has indicated that it remains committed to its advanced fighter aircraft program and that it will soon become a reality.
Sources
2/ https://eurasiantimes.com/turkey-tf-x-stealth-fighter-jet-in-3-years-opens-complex/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]