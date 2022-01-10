Turkeys 5th Generation TF-X Stealth Fighter Plane to Deploy by 2025; Inauguration of the mega engineering complex

Turkey’s future national fighter, the TF-X, is expected to make its maiden flight in the next three years. And the country has opened new engineering facilities for the design, development and production of this fifth-generation fighter jet, according to reports.

The National Combat Aircraft Engineering Center was inaugurated on January 6 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the aim of deploying the first prototype of Turkish Experimental Fighter (TF-X) / National Combat Aircraft (MMU) in 2023. The composites manufacturing plant and the maintenance and repair center were two other facilities that debuted on the same day.

These facilities will be operated by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI), the manufacturer of the combat aircraft, reported Daily Sabah.

In addition, Erdogan announced that Turkey’s long-awaited National Combat Aircraft (MMU) will take off in 2025. He announced this during the mass opening ceremony of 16 factories that are to operate in the area. of the space and aerospace industry of the capital Ankara.

The development indicates that Turkey is well on track to produce its 5th generation fighter with stealth features, a capability currently owned by a handful of countries like the United States, China and Russia.

The Engineering Center and the Composite Production Building for #TurkeyThe MMU’s national fighter jet will be unveiled today. The center will be the largest in Turkey and the 4th largest composites production site in the world.pic.twitter.com/bbvCjwsaES – EHA News (@eha_news) January 6, 2022

The newly opened facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that engineers can do all of their work in-house without relying on external resources.

The TF-X MMU is a fifth generation aircraft with characteristics similar to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II. The Turkish Air Force’s F-16 fighters are phased out throughout the 2030s, and the proposed MMU will serve as a replacement.

Turkey was kicked out of the US-led F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program following its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Turkey under CAATSA, although Turkey is a NATO ally.

The US reluctance to sell the fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey and the redundancy of the existing F-16 fleet with the Turkish Air Force make the MMU program all the more important to Ankara. Not only will it equip the Air Force with a state-of-the-art fighter, but will also reduce its dependence on the United States and its aerospace giants.

New engineering facilities

The composite production building was built with an investment of TL 412 million. Under one roof, the plant will be Turkey’s largest composite complex and the fourth in the world, according to the Daily Sabah.

The primary production center, paint shop and ancillary facilities are part of the 19 blocks that make up the composite production building. The plant, which has the capacity to cover 2% of the global aerial structural composites market, will employ 150 engineers and 850 technicians.

Turkey is one of 10 countries capable of designing and building their own battleships, as well as one of the top three producers of drones, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan highlighted how Turkey’s defense sector has developed over the past two decades under the administration of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), saying the number of defense industry projects of the country has exceeded 750.

He claimed their budget has grown to $ 75 billion and their annual turnover has increased to $ 10 billion. Some 2,300 engineers involved in the project will perform their work at this hub, Erdoan said.

TF-X fighter plane

Under the TF-X program, Turkey will become one of the few countries with essential technology, engineering infrastructure and production capacities once all the crucial features (such as better knowledge situation, fusion of sensors, low observability, weapon bay, etc.) required by a 5th generation (or beyond) fighter jet have been instilled, according to Turkish Aerospace.

On August 5, 2016, the main contract for the TF-X Indigenous Design and Development Program was signed between the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and Turkish Aerospace.

The TF-X will be a multirole twin-engine aircraft that will be primarily intended for air-to-air missions, although it can also be used in air-to-ground operations.

With this new engineering complex, Turkey has indicated that it remains committed to its advanced fighter aircraft program and that it will soon become a reality.