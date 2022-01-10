Politics
Boris Johnson has absolutely failed to back up his anti-wake-up rhetoric with action
One of the great advantages of a country with a separation of powers is that the government cannot order a court to do what to do. Yet what courts and government can do is affect or reflect the cultural climate.
Thus, a weather warning could be seen this week when the four young people brought to justice for having shot down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol were acquitted by a jury. The June 2020 protest in which the Bristol Slave Trader and Philanthropists Statue was shot down was a BLM protest. But none of the accused was black. On the contrary, as you can see from their names (including Milo Ponsford and Sage Willoughby), they were almost comically typical of a certain rah guy, right on Bristol.
Since the acquittal there has been a lot of tension and confusion over what this all means. But it is not complex. It is a continuation of something that I have described in these pages before. The entrenchment by law of a new dominant, national and cultural ethics.
The same was exposed in April last year when an Extinction Rebellion hooligan gang was cleared by a jury for their assault on Shell’s London headquarters. Although he was told there was no legal justification for their actions, the jury decided to agree with the defendants that the assault on the head office of an energy company was proportionate. and necessary.
None of this should come as a surprise. Our own Prime Minister said in Glasgow last November that we only have one minute left to save the planet. So why not use the few seconds that are left to attack all the companies that have kept the lights on to this day?
There have been glimmers of hope that this government could in fact be Conservative. He did not join Keir Starmer and the Labor Party leadership in kneeling down and following all other BLMs of other blatantly spurious claims and demands in the summer of 2020. Boris Johnson strongly condemned the vandalism of the statue of Winston Churchills, although he ultimately did not do what was necessary to prevent Sir Winston from being embarked.
It was even said to be an intervention from the highest levels of government that ensured there were enough police in Oxford to prevent a mob from demolishing the statue of Cecil Rhodes on the facade of Oriel College around the same time Colston fell. Useful changes to town planning regulations, of all things, have helped keep it in place ever since.
But to think that the government has been resolute in the face of awakened ideology would be a mistake. Live the ultimate BLM experience. In response to the outcry, ministers commissioned a report on racial and ethnic disparities in the UK, a classic long-drawn-out tactic.
The problem is, even playing this game is losing it. Dr Tony Sewell’s excellent report, released in March of last year, has been criticized by professional agitators in the race relations industry in this country who make a living claiming that race relations in this country are disastrous . They immediately attacked Dr. Sewell (who happens to be black).
They attacked the office of the committees (which were almost all from ethnic minorities). Just as they also continued to attack and use proxies in the leftist press to attack even more viciously, Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch.
Because the problem was that the Sewell report did not conclude that Britain was an irreparably racist country. He said that where there are disparities, factors other than racism can sometimes be a cause. The race relations industry didn’t like that. Like statute-knockers, their awakened supporters, and even green extremists, they are utterly indifferent to the fact that they are faced with the facts. The troubling question is where was the government in all of this? After commissioning him for an admirable report, Dr Sewell was then hung out to dry, his recommendations abandoned.
As the mayor of our capital tries to rewrite all of British history according to his particular political and cultural preferences, where are the voices within government or the entire state apparatus for which we the taxpayers, are we really willing to speak up for our own cause? Just as conceding to green extremists pushes them to act more extreme, so every pity begging for mercy from the historical revisionists who hate everything in our past only pushes others to acts of greater extremism.
There is a cultural movement on the move which has everything in the history of our country in view. Our culture, our politics, our history and much more. Our government cannot control a jury. But perhaps we should act a little less like an NGO. And a particularly wet, weak and ineffective NGO.
