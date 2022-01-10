Donald Trump reportedly called on Sean Hannity to attend Oval Office meetings





Former President Donald Trump and his Fox News influencers were so joined at the hip he even called Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs at Oval Office meetings, according to an unidentified former senior administration official, reported Sunday the Washington Post.

A lot of it was about public relations, what he should say and how he should say it; he should be tougher on wearing masks or whatever, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Post, apparently confirming the information.

According to Grisham, Trump consulted frequently with Hannity and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

There were times the president would come down [in the] morning and say, Well, Sean thinks we should do this, or, Judge Jeanine thinks we should do this, Grisham said. She described Hannity on CNN last Thursday as Trump’s shadow adviser, who advised him on many, many things.

Jeff Cohen, author of Cable News Confidential, called the relationship a breach of public trust by Fox hosts because viewers have no idea how close they are to Trump and feel there is a a certain objectivity in their reports on the air.

The surprisingly close relationship between a sitting president and what The Post called a cable cabinet made up of members of a right-wing press operation was underscored by the multiple texts released last month by the House select committee investigating on the January 6 insurrection.

As the January 6 violence unfolded in the United States Capitol, Fox News welcomed Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Hannity, all texting then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the begging to pressure Trump to intervene to end the siege. They later all played down the insurgency on Fox News, or even blamed the attack on the building on Antifa or the members of Black Lives Matter.

It was one of the few times Trump didn’t listen to his Fox News brain trust. It took him more than three hours on January 6 to denounce the violence.

He can no longer mention the election. Hannity never texted Meadows a few days after the insurgency. I didn’t have a good call with him today.

But Trump has enthusiastically embraced just about all of Fox’s other fantastic favorites, including backing now disgraced lawyer Sidney Powell, who has repeatedly made extremely unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the informal adviser said. Trump’s Michael Pillsbury at The Post.

Trumps Fox buddies could suddenly change their minds completely on something, its former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said, and staff would have to scramble to control the damage.

Hannity wielded his influence even during the 2016 Trumps campaign, calling on Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to complain about the strategy, according to the Post.

The first time Speaker-then-Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) Met the President-elect at Trump Tower in December 2016, Hannity called mid-meeting, Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book Peril.

Trump answered the call as Ryan and his advisers remained silent. Yeah, I’m here with Paul, Trump told Hannity. Oh? Do you want to talk to him?

Trump put the call on speakerphone and said: Sean, talk to Paul, which he did for about seven minutes, according to Peril.

Read the full story of the Washington Post here.

