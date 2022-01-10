PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting as active cases across country near 6 lakh

Modi urged the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and disseminating factual information to the community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference.

Modi ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in groups reporting higher cases and that the required technical support be provided to states that are currently reporting higher cases.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situation in country, via video conference

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread. Modi further urged the need for an effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and for disseminating factual information to the community.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Interior Minister Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and other officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting comes as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh of new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and the number of cases of the Omicron variant of the virus has reached 3,623 in the country.

Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Technical Advisory Group, saidIndia today About 70 to 80 percent of COVID-19 cases during India’s third wave are from the Omicron variant of the virus. However, the Delta variant is still active in northeast India and West Bengal, he added.

With Omicron, problems as severe as those encountered in Wave 2 have yet to be seen, Arora said. Scientific evidence indicates that the Delta variant is more dangerous. Omicron’s situation has not been so dire, he said.

There is no need to panic because few people need to be hospitalized if they are infected with Omicron, he said. Nonetheless, he stressed that the elderly and vulnerable need to be very careful.

Meanwhile, Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers from five states and one Union territory to review the COVID-19 situation on Monday amid a spike in infections, sources said. official.

The Union Minister will interact virtually with the Health Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, said a official source.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections have been reported, the highest in 224 days, as active cases have passed at 5,90,611, the highest in about 197 days. As of May 29 of last year, India recorded 1,65,553 infections in one day

India has reported 1,59,632 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s daily positivity rate to 10.21%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. .

Four SC judges tested positive for COVID-19

Four Supreme Court justices and nearly five percent of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Sunday, as the nation’s capital sees a surge in coronavirus cases.

A Supreme Court official said PTI that of the 32 Supreme Court justices, at least four judges and 150 of the nearly 3,000 staff members are currently infected with the virus.

Delhi recorded seven deaths from Covid and 20,181 cases on Saturday as the positivity rate rose to 19.60%, while the country, according to data from the Union Health Ministry updated on Sunday, has reported a single-day increase of 1,59,632 cases and 327 deaths.

A COVID-19 test center has been set up on the premises of the higher court and it is open Monday through Saturday. In order to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus infection and the sudden upsurge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it is recalled that entrants to the premises of the Supreme Court, that is to say the staff of the registry, coordinating agency staff, lawyers and their staff, etc., especially those who may have symptoms similar to those reported for one or more COVID-19 infections, can kindly get tested at such a facility. .., we read in a circular.

The high court decided on January 2 to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks from January 3, given the increase in the number of cases.

A circular issued in this regard indicated that a previous circular prescribing a standard operating procedure for physical hearing (hybrid hearing) would remain suspended for the time being.

Out of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the rankings with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

Varun Gandhi tested positive

Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP for Lok Sabha from Pilibhit, said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 with “pretty strong symptoms”.

In a tweet, he also said that the Election Commission, which announced the voting schedule for five states on Saturday, should ensure that candidates and political workers also receive a preventive dose of the Covid vaccine.

“After spending three days in Pilibhit, I tested positive for Covid with quite strong symptoms,” said Varun Gandhi.

He added: “We are now in the midst of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should also extend the precautionary doses to candidates and political workers.

Legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases with the vote count on March 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said he had asked the chief secretaries of states linked to the poll to speed up the vaccination of all citizens over 18 and ensure a precautionary dose for all poll officials who have been designated as frontline workers.

