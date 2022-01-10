Quicksand in relations between the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran, Egypt and Turkey

By Jean Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus], Jan. 10 (ANI): In recent months, several economic cooperation agreements concluded between different states in the Middle East have resulted in dramatic changes in state-to-state relations, which would have been unthinkable two years ago. The whole situation can be described as quicksand.

As a result of these agreements, relations between the former hostile countries improved, but at the same time, these agreements caused the anger and concern of some friendly and allied states.

Such a cooperation agreement was concluded last November between the UAE, Iran and Turkey under which goods will be sent from the UAE to Iran and then to Turkey by land. The agreement will reduce transport times from the current 21 days through the Suez Canal to just eight days.

Already an Emirati truck has crossed Iran and arrived in the Mediterranean port of Iskenderun in Turkey in just eight days.

This agreement is already worrying Egypt, seriously concerned about a significant drop in traffic via the Suez Canal. In addition, improving relations between the UAE and Iran could mean the end of the anti-Iranian Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen against the Houthi allies of Tehran.

The UAE withdrew all of its troops that fought in the conflict in Yemen alongside the Saudis and dismantled its base in Eritrea, which was used to transport heavy weapons and Sudanese troops fighting the Houthis.

However, although Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been the leaders of the coalition fighting Iran’s proxies in the Gulf, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman may not be so shocked by the these steps by his Emirati colleague, because Saudi Arabia has already held three rounds of talks. with senior Iranian officials in Baghdad.

Israel is the country most concerned about the warming of relations between the UAE and Iran. The Israeli government, which signed a US-led normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates in September 2020, considers the agreement between the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Turkey to be “disturbing” and “unacceptable”, has said a government official.

Israel is particularly concerned about the high-ranking visit of Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, to Tehran on December 6, who met with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

In another development, the much-vaunted deal on the Europe-Asia gas pipeline, reached as part of Trump’s negotiated peace deal between the UAE and Israel, is expected to be canceled by the Israeli government on environmental grounds.

Under the 10-year contract signed in December 2020, around 14 million tonnes of Arab oil per year would be unloaded at the Israeli port of Eilat and using an existing 158-mile pipeline would be transferred to the port of Ashkelon in the Mediterranean. .

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet that he was concerned about the project which would pique the Egyptian economy. The Euro-Asia pipeline, if implemented, would reduce revenues from oil tanker traffic through the Suez Canal, which is quite significant for the Egyptian economy.

The agreement to use the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline for the transport of Arab oil to the Mediterranean was blocked last month by the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, which expressed concerns over the possible leaks. This means that Israel has lost an opportunity to play a role in transporting oil from the Middle East to Europe.

Strong opposition to the deal was to be expected, as the state-owned EAPC operating the pipeline was responsible for the largest environmental disaster in Israel’s history seven years ago, when one of its pipelines ruptured, releasing about 1.3 million gallons of crude oil into the Evrona Nature Resort.

Undoubtedly, the news of the contract cancellation displeased the UAE, but there was no strong reaction to the news from the UAE government.

On December 7, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said canceling the Europe-Asia pipeline would damage Israel’s relations with the Gulf Monarchy, “but not beyond anything that cannot be managed. “.

Last November, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) paid his first visit to Ankara in many years. put an end to the icy relations existing between the two countries since the Arab Spring.

Relations between the two countries reached an all-time high when Erdogan said Ankara could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal to normalize relations.

For many years Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has actively supported the Muslim Brotherhood and has repeatedly made harsh statements against Gulf leaders. He also sided with Qatar, which was under blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, allegedly for supporting terrorism.

However, in early 2021, the four Arab states decided to reestablish relations with Qatar and efforts were subsequently made to reestablish relations with Turkey as well.

Following a meeting of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dozens of multi-billion dollar cooperation and investment agreements have been signed. The UAE has also allocated a $ 10 billion fund to primarily support strategic investments in Turkey, which is in dire economic straits.

It seems that at least some of the leaders of countries in the Middle East, in part because of the perceived withdrawal of the United States from the region which deprived them of a security shield, realized that they had to reduce the number of their enemies and try to improve relations. with hostile countries. They seem to have understood that reaching mutually beneficial economic deals is the best way forward and a win-win situation for all parties involved. (ANI)