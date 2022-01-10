Reviews | Boris Johnson’s repressive legislation reveals who he really is





These drastic measures, over time, will certainly be challenged. But the government has a plan for it: to drain the blood of democracy. There is the Election Bill, which potentially alongside deprive millions of their rights by the introduction of mandatory voter card aims to endow the government with new powers over the independent electoral regulator, thus sealing the political process. Unless substantially amended, the consequences of the bill could have considerable constitutional significance. The urge to centralize power also underlies the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, which would allow Mr Johnson and his ministers to override judicial review findings who challenge their agenda. The online security bill, purportedly designed to regulate big tech, has yet to come to parliament. But many free speech advocates fear it will be used to silence criticism on social networks, censoring details of those reports which Mr Johnson’s government would prefer to keep from the public. No more pesky judges or overly curious journalists who interfere with government affairs. It is a truism that sleepwalking nations in tyranny, and England, the most politically powerful of nations including Britain, is no exception. For decades it has had all the necessary ingredients: an ever more resentful nationalism, a press loyalty sold to the highest bidder, and a fervent and misplaced belief that authoritarianism could never take hold here, because we would not let it. just not do. In this case, however, concerted opposition to Mr Johnson’s plans did not materialize. Establishment policies have failed to live up to the resolve of Mr Johnson and his allies: a strong and broadly supportive Tory majority means that even when the Labor Party has decided to oppose legislation, his voices barely counted. And despite the valiant efforts of a coalition of grassroots groups and the initial groundswell of the Kill the Bill protests, a mass movement opposed to these bills has failed to come together. Instead, a sinister miasma of inevitability has set in. This is dangerous, not least because this authoritarian assault is so comprehensive that once established as law, it will prove very difficult to undo. Like many leaders who seek to transcend the constraints of democracy, Mr Johnson may not foresee a future where he is not the one in command. But the miserable shadow his takeover casts over Britain will likely outlast the candidate’s tenure. King of the world himself. Its place in the history books is however assured. He will forever be the libertine whose pursuit of personal freedom and control has seen his countrymen have theirs stolen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/10/opinion/boris-johnson-britain-bills.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos