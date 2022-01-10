PM modi Covid meeting: PM Narendra Modi calls for meeting with CMs on Covid response





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a meeting with chief ministers is expected to be called soon to discuss state-specific public health responses and best practices at the local level, as he examines preparedness. in the face of the pandemic on a day when the country reported 175,972 new cases of Covid-19. He called on officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and to speed up the vaccination campaign for adolescents aged 15-18 and frontline health workers in “mission mode” in the midst of the crisis. Imminent threat of Omicron, the new variant of concern, a statement said. issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. Weekly positivity rose to 10.21% on Sunday from 0.6% in the last week of December. The country’s zero R-value, which indicates the number of people to whom an infected patient can transmit the virus or the general spread of the infection, was recorded at 4, which is higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the second wave.

In the meeting with senior officials, which lasted more than three hours, the prime minister called for continued support for states and said a meeting with chief ministers is expected to be called soon to discuss specific scenarios for state, best practices at local and public level. health intervention in various regions of the country. Intensive containment, active surveillance



Modi said support should be provided to states to modernize health infrastructure, testing capacity, oxygen availability and intensive care unit beds at the district level. He asked the authorities to ensure a buffer stock of Covid essential drugs as part of the Covid emergency response package (ECRP-II) for states. He said intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and that required technical support should be provided to states reporting higher cases. He also spoke of the importance of continued scientific research in tests, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing as the virus continually evolves, the statement said. The PM was briefed on the constant efforts in the field of vaccination, with 31% of people aged 15-18 having received the first dose of the vaccine within seven days, since the start of the campaign for this part of the population on 3 January. He noted this achievement but insisted that it be further accelerated in mission mode. The campaign to administer the precautionary dose to healthcare and frontline workers as well as citizens over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will begin on Monday. While appreciating the ‘relentless service’ provided by frontline healthcare workers in managing Covid-19 so far, the Prime Minister suggested that the precautionary dose be given to healthcare workers in mission mode . At the same time, the PM stressed the need to ensure the continuity of non-Covid health services while managing Covid cases. He also spoke of the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in remote and rural areas.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-calls-for-meeting-with-cms-on-covid-response/articleshow/88799342.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos